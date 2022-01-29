Jason Momoa will be part of Fast and Furious

If something has been made clear Jason Momoa throughout his career, is that he will always be part of successful projects. The DC Universe What Aquaman, dunes or Game of thrones are just some of the productions that he accumulates in his filmography. But now, she will join a cast that has the perfect formula to attract viewers to theaters: Fast and furious. Here we review everything that is known until the moment of its incorporation into the franchise.

This afternoon The Hollywood Reporter began to circulate the news that the acclaimed actor will be part of the tenth installment of this film series. Apparently, he would be in the final negotiations to join the cast led by Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10. Although the details of the plot are unknown at the moment, it is clear that Momoa has the ability to carry out an action-packed project.

This time the film will be directed by justin linthe Taiwanese filmmaker who returned to the franchise last year to take on F9: The Fast Saga. As reported in the same medium, they will also be part of the film Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kangwhile Charlize Theron -which appeared for the first time in the eighth tape of the saga- could return for this installment.

But the arrival of Jason Momoa to this franchise is not improvised. Actually, Vin Diesel and Universal Pictures they would have summoned him to take the place of Dwayne Johnsonwhich appeared from the fourth to the eighth film of Fast and furious. Although the protagonist and producer insisted on having him back – even through social networks – the truth is that The Rock decided to completely detach himself from this universe.

In this sense, the actor Aquaman could fill his void, though what exactly his character will be about is unknown. Despite this, the most faithful followers of the film series assure that he will be the new villain. Momoa has just finished filming Aquaman and the Lost King and his schedule would fit perfectly to star Fast & Furious 10which could come to May 2023.