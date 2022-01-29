Jason Momoa joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa recently made headlines for his separation from actress Lisa Bonet, however, while his personal life is going through important changes, his career continues to grow, and after being part of one of the most successful superhero franchises and the adaptation of a science fiction classic, the actor is about to join the popular saga Fast and furious in its tenth installment.

The first film, Fast and Furious – 53%, was released in 2001, and since then we have had nine movies and a spin-off (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83%); especially the latest installments have been massive box office successes, and the producers plan to end the saga in a tenth part that would be divided into two parts, in the style of Harry Potter or The Hunger Games.

In accordance with Variety, Momoa is already in talks to join the “family”, but through social networks the Fast and Furious team announced it as if it were already a fact with the message “The Fast Family continues to grow”. Logically it is too early to know what his role will be, but you can see the tweet below:

The tenth installment of Fast and Furious bears the working title of Fast and Furious 10, and will be directed by Justin Lin, who was also responsible for Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge – 37%, Fast and Furious – 28%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Fast and Furious 6 – 69%, and Fast and Furious 9 – 65%. It will feature performances by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Its premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

The ninth film in the franchise grossed $726 million, an impressive amount considering that it was released during the Covid-19 pandemic; for a time it was the highest grossing movie in Hollywood in 2021, but then it was surpassed by No time to die – 83%, and later by Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

The Fast and Furious franchise has recruited big stars like Jason Statham, Luke Evans, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren and John Cena. Dwayne Johnson also participated, but due to personal problems with Vin Diesel, rejected the last invitation made to him to return in fast and furious 10, and declared the following to CNN:

I told [Vin Diesel] directly that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and I would always support the franchise to be successful, but there was no chance of me coming back. Vin’s recent public invitation was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought his children into it, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding.

Jason Momoa, meanwhile, is known for his role as Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones – 83%, and for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In addition to having participated in Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Momoa starred in his solo film, Aquaman – 73%, which was the biggest box office hit in DC Comics history, and will soon be seen in the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In 2021 we saw him as part of the cast of Duna – 75%, the new adaptation of the science fiction novel.

