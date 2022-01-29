JASON MOMOA (JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP) / For Eduardo Carrasco – SDPNews

Jason Momoa joins the cast of ‘Fast and Furious 10′, after negotiating with Universal Pictures.

The news around Jason Momoa do not stop appearing, either because of his personal life with Lisa Bonetor his new film projects.

This time it has been reported that the American actor will be part of the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, one of the longest-running sagas in cinema.

JASON MOMOA (@PRIDEOFGYPSIES/INSTAGRAM)

It was the Fast and Furious Twitter account itself, with a post ensuring that the “Family” continued to grow, who welcomed Jason Momoa.

Of course, the reaction in networks was immediate on the part of the users. Some applauded the inclusion of Jason Momoa, others pointed out the unnecessaryness of the film.

The truth is that Fast and Furious is one of the franchises that reports the most money at the box office worldwide. His acceptance in the public is good, in spite of everything.

NEW ACCIDENT ON THE SET OF FAST AND FURIOUS (UNIVERSAL STUDIOS)

What role will Jason Momoa play in ‘Fast and Furious 10′?

american actor Jason Momoa would be one of the villains of ‘Fast and Furious 10′.

From The Hollywood Reporter it is reported that Jason Momoa would rival Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family”.

JASON MOMOA (@PRIDEOFGYPSIES/INSTAGRAM)

It should be noted that there is still no official synopsis of the story that ‘Fast and Furious 10’ will tell us.

The only thing that is known is thatfast and furious 10′ will be the first part of the conclusion of this franchise.

When is ‘Fast & Furious 10’ released? Movie where Jason Momoa will act

‘Fast and Furious 10’ will hit theaters on May 23, 2023. It will be directed by Justin Lin, a filmmaker who is a regular in the franchise.

In addition to Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious 10′ will feature the participation of: Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and other actors from the saga.

VIN DIESEL AND DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON IN FAST AND FURIOUS. (UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

It is unknown if Dwayne Johnson he can come back to close his story arc. Let’s remember that The Rock had creative differences on the film set with Vin Diesel.

Fact that led Dwayne Johnson to leave future Fast and Furious projects.