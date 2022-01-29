In a recent publication of the Spanish media Confilegal the article “January 27: International Holocaust Remembrance Day” by Javier Nistal Burón is published

.

The jurist affirms that the Jewish Holocaust was something so horrifying and atrocious that it has required an essential reminder so that something like this never happens again. That is why the UN has set, since 2005, a date – today, January 27 – as the “International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust”, to pay tribute to the many victims of that human barbarism. For being precisely that 27th day of an already distant year 1945, the day that the liberation of the extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Poland) took place.

With this name of “Holocaust” identifies the Nazi attempt to exterminate the entire Jewish population of Europe, which culminated in the death of six million Jews.

Among the methods used to consummate this extermination were the poison gas chambers (Zyklon-B), executions, hangings, forced labor, hunger, cold, pseudoscientific experiments, torture, beatings, etc; committed in the ignominious extermination camps, such as those of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Mauthausen, Dachau and Treblinka.

The names of these camps evoke terrible scenes of human cruelty, represented in those starving bodies, which were real walking skeletons, in the piles of corpses piled up in common graves, in the barracks with bodies crammed into wooden cots, staring blankly , typical of sunken eyes due to hunger and suffering, in the chimneys throwing ashes from the crematoria, which fed on those gassed in the chambers installed in these extermination camps, etc.

Auschwitz prisoners freed by Russian troops in 1945; over the entrance to the camp the motto ‘Work will set you free’.

THE “HOLOCAUST” FROM THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC OPTICS

All these images described and many others, we have them well engraved in our minds thanks to the cinema, which has dealt with this theme in hundreds of films, some of which, I want to remind the reader, for having been the ones that best form have reflected the horror of this episode in the history of humanity and those that, with more realism, have portrayed all the crudeness and desolation of Nazi injustice.

Among those films, we can mention: “Sophie’s Choice” (Alan J. Pakula, 1982). This film highlights the tremendous consequences that the experiences lived in the Nazi death camps left in the survivors.

“Life is beautiful” (Roberto Benigni, 1997), a moving, tender and beautiful fable, which shows that irony and a sense of humor can also be effective weapons against barbarism.

“The Counterfeiters” (Stefan Ruzowitzky, 2007), Berlin, 1936. Sorowitsch (Karl Markovics), the king of counterfeiters, is an unscrupulous Jew who believes that “the fastest way to make money is to make money” and he is not at all concerned with what is happening around him, not even with the plight of the Jews. His mission in the camp is to make British pounds and American dollars, in return, his living conditions are better than those of the other prisoners.

“The boy in the striped pajamas” (Mark Harman, 2008). Bruno’s friendship with Shmuel will lead to a friendship whose consequences will be devastating.

Roberto Begnini wrote, directed and starred in “Life is beautiful” in 1997, which won three Oscars the following year: for best actor, best foreign film and best soundtrack.

“The last train to Auschwitz” (Joseph Vilsmaier, Dana Vávrová, 2006) Germany, 1943. The Nazis intend to definitively eliminate all Jews from Berlin. More than 70,000 have already been deported. In April 1943, a train with 688 Jews leaves the Grunewald station for Auschwitz. For six days, passengers will have to suffer heat, hunger and thirst.

“Sons of the same God” (Yurek Bogayevicz, 2001). As Nazi stormtroopers enter Krakow, Poland, in the fall of 1943, eleven-year-old Romek (Haley Joel Osment) is helped to escape from his Jewish family on death row by a farmer who agrees to hide him. Hidden in a sack of potatoes, he begins the adventure. As Nazi stormtroopers enter Krakow, Poland, in the fall of 1943, eleven-year-old Romek (Haley Joel Osment) is helped to escape from his Jewish family on death row by a farmer who agrees to hide him. .

“The escape from Sobibor” (Jack Gold, 1987). Sobibor is a small but active concentration camp, where the only hope of salvation is escape.

“The son of Saúl” (László Nemes, 2015), which narrates the life in the Auschwitz extermination camp, in 1944, of Saúl Ausländer (Géza Röhrig), a Jewish deportee of Hungarian origin, who is part of the Sonerkommando, cleaning command in charge of burning the corpses of Jews murdered in the gas chamber.

To these cinematographic gems must be added others inspired, more or less freely, by historical events, texts, biographies, letters and testimonies of survivors.

Thus, in 1990, Agnieszka Holland told the true story of Salomón Perel, a German Jewish boy who disguised himself as a Nazi to stay alive, in the film “Europa, Europa”.

The award-winning film “Schindler’s List”, from 1993, where Steven Spielberg constructed a great and universal metaphor of human suffering, by recreating the real case of a savior of Jews in occupied Europe.

Roman Polanski shot “The Pianist”, the story of the Polish composer Wladyslaw Szpilman, who won three Oscars in 2003, one of them thanks to the performance of the American actor Adrian Brody, who brought Szpilman to life.

Also the film “The Pianist” (Roman Polanski 2002), which tells the true story of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a brilliant Polish pianist of Jewish origin, who lives fleeing from Nazi barbarism in a Warsaw in ruins; It is a shocking story of survival, loneliness and tenacity in the face of fear and death.

Also, the film “Fields of Hope” (Lajos Koltai, 2005) is based on the autobiography of Imre Kertész, who was deported to Auschwitz and then to Buchenwald, where Jews were forced to do forced labor and were often exterminated. .

Finally, “The diary of Anne Frank” (George Stevens, 1959), an exciting story of the daughter of the Frank family in the city of Amsterdam. In the month of July 1942, in order to escape from the Gestapo, the Frank family hides in Mr. Krater’s attic; there they will live with another group of Jews (the Van Daan family). Everything will be reflected in the diary of the little daughter of the Franks.

CINEMA IMAGES IN MEMORY OF THE “HOLOCAUST”

Undoubtedly, the CINEMA has had a lot to do with the incorporation of the memory of the Jewish “Holocaust” into popular culture and, never better than this case, to be able to affirm that “an image is worth a thousand words” , because as long as we continue to remember what happened, we will prevent another infamy like that from happening again.

Documentarists and photographers who accompanied the American, British and Soviet troops that liberated some extermination camps (Auschwitz, Dachau…) contributed a lot to better understanding this reality of the “Holocaust”, who were in charge of recording, graphically, the extreme cruelty of the living conditions of those who had been confined there.

These footage would serve as evidence in the Nuremberg trials against the Nazi leaders, of which there is also a masterful film. In this documentary line, the great French director Alain Resnais filmed in 1955, with a stark realism, a documentary under the title “Night and Fog” in the places of the “Holocaust”, which without sparing details, shows us images of batteries of shoes, mountains of hair, piles of people in wooden barracks, etc.

Also, without concessions, in 1985, Claude Lanzmann made his epic documentary “Shoah”, which is considered the masterpiece on the Jewish genocide in cinema, perhaps there is no film as full of truths and emotions as this one.

However, it has been the fiction cinema, which has best approached its optics to this painful chapter in the history of humanity, it qualifies as the greatest genocide of the past century, recounting a multitude of dramatic stories that have reached millions of viewers.

The most frequent themes addressed by the cinematography on the “Holocaust” have been, among others: the living conditions in the extermination camps, the mass deportations of Jews on the trains, life in the Ghettos and the acts of resistance and rebellion of the Jews before their executioners.

THE CONDITIONS OF LIFE IN THE EXTERMINATION CAMPS

The life of those confined in the Nazi death camps was a real hell; people were dying daily and only the fit for work had a chance to survive.

To hunger (generally, they could only count on a bland vegetable soup and a piece of bread), to overcrowding (prisoners were confined in barracks where they could not move at night due to the limited space they had), cold (temperatures many degrees below zero and in humid places), disease (typhus, dysentery, scabies or scurvy were the most frequent diseases in the fields), forced labor of all kinds and fear to die in a gas chamber, there was the frequent mistreatment of prisoners due to the brutality of their own fellow prisoners in the camp, who acted as Nazi collaborators, known as the “Kapos”, a figure that appears in many films on this subject, the first of which was precisely entitled “Kapò” (Gillo Potecorvo, 1959), which specifically addresses the role of these Nazi collaborators in the extermination camps.

MASS DEPORTATIONS FROM TRAINS TRIALS

The Jews were deported in freight cars for the transport of cattle, crammed into endless journeys, suffering heat, hunger and thirst, many of them losing their lives.

These images are frequent in many of the films about the “Holocaust”, among them, “Slinder’s List” (Steven Spielberg), where Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), tries to calm the heat and thirst of the passengers by watering with a water hose the wagons, packed with people; also in “Life is beautiful” (Roberto Benigni), that scene of the train for the transfer of the deportees appears and, in the film “The last train to Auschwitz” (Joseph Vilsmaier, Dana Vávrová, 2006), perhaps the best on this theme.

“The last train to Auschwitz” recounts how the deportees were transported, in cattle trains, to the Nazi death camp.

LIFE IN THE GHETTOS

In general, life in these “ghettos” was unbearable; the overcrowding in houses lacking space and hygiene was total, contagious diseases spread rapidly; food rations for sustenance were scarce, which encouraged frequent acts of smuggling, which were punished by the Germans severely, even with death. Life in one of these “ghettos” is wonderfully well narrated in the fabulous movie “Schindler’s List” (Steven Spielberg, 1993).

THE RESISTANCE AND REBELLION OF THE JEWS

Despite the tragic circumstances in which the existence of the Jews developed during the Nazi occupation, there were many acts of opposition and struggle of the Jews under the Nazi regime.

During that time there were admirable manifestations of mutual aid, struggle for survival, self-sacrifice and active defense.

The Jews performed demonstrative performances of true and admirable heroism and imagination in their attempt to preserve, not only life, but their human condition and their basic moral values.

And it is that the Holocaust summarizes the best and the worst of the human being, abjection and freedom, cruelty and kindness preserved at all costs. Some films bear faithful witness to these acts of rebellion by the Jews, such as the film “Resistance ” (Edward Zwick, 2008), the movie “Rebellion in Poland-Ghetto Uprising” (Jon Avnet, 2001) and the movie “Escape from Sobibor” (Jack Gold, 1987).