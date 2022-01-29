Jamie Spears wants to regain guardianship of her daughter Britney: report

In a new legal move, Jamie Spears seeks to continue fighting for custody of her daughter now by asking Britney to testify again. The singer’s legal team has already dismissed the idea, arguing that he himself has refused to do so on several occasions, according to a portal report. Page Six.

Last Wednesday, Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, sent an email to Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asking to schedule a date for the singer to testify under oath, the report said.

“We are writing to inform you that we intend to have your client testify and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date for testifying,” the email read.

Jamie’s attorney also acknowledged that his client has yet to give his plea despite Britney’s attorney making two requests, one in October and one in November, but refusing both times.

“Of course, we will also discuss the timing of Mr. Spears’ deposition with you and work together to find a mutually agreeable date for that to happen as well,” Jamie’s attorney said.

In accordance with Page SixJaime’s lawyer wants to question the singer about drug use and child care, despite the fact that it is Jamie who has a restraining order not to get close to Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston, this after of an altercation in 2019.