James Rodríguez faced the fans after the defeat of Colombia vs. Peru

The midfielder James Rodriguez faced this Friday the fans who whistled at the Colombian national team after losing 1-0 in Barranquilla with Peru on the fifteenth day of the playoffs World Cup players, a result that left the coffee growers in sixth place in the table.

The Colombian ’10’, who plays for the Al-Rayyan of Qatar, With his gestures he asked the stands to stop whistling and rebuking the players.

However, the public ignored his request and some people even threw things at him, for which the former player of the Real Madrid and of Bayern Munich He left the field faster and accompanied by members of his team’s staff.

About, John William Square, steering wheel Juventus of Italy, expressed his annoyance at the reaction of the fans of the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla and they left upset with a team that has gone six games in a row without scoring and without winning with four draws and two losses.

“I am uncomfortable with the reaction from the stands. Both they and we want to go to the world and I believe that we should all be on the same page and have the same faith. It’s not possible for them to throw cans and things at the end of the game,” he said. Juan.

With an annotation of edison flowers at minute 84, the peruvian They came in fourth place in the South American Qualifier with 20 units and three days to go, while Colombia fell to sixth with 17 points and will play on Tuesday as visitors against Argentina.

