James Gunn says that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’ will be darker

There is no doubt that James Gunn is one of the directors of interest this season for his spinoff of the movie the suicide squad (2021), the series The peacemaker (since 2022). Both are hilarious enough in their honest shamelessness for us to attend to them, just as the first two volumes of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, 2017), two of the funniest installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, although the American was close to not making the third, he will have it ready in 2023.

Today we look at his words during an interview for the podcast Hero Nation from dead line, because they are very significant. “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians”, said James Gunn; and then: “I am aware that the third movie in most trilogies sucks; not always”. The filmmaker “just wants to be true to the characters, to the story, and give people the summary they deserve from it.” It is something that “is always a little scary”, but “he is doing the best he can”.

A darker depth in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3’

GS | Flickr

apart from that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will suppose the ultimate adventure for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill or Starlord (Her), Zoe Saldana’s Gamora (Avatar), Dave Bautista’s Drax (blade runner 2049), the Groot and the Rocket who are voiced by Vin Diesel (Saving Private Ryan) and Bradley Cooper (The great American scam) and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis (Rough diamonds), but only after The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special (James Gunn, 2022), there is another thing that has caught our attention.

“Is big; it’s so, so big and dark and different than people could expect it to be…”, the director also said. Already last January he had pointed to the same characteristics in other statements to Collider: “It is different from what people expect. It is a difficult road, but I am very happy with it so far, ”she assured. “It’s a really tough shoot because it’s dark and deep and gets into all the characters”. So it seems that new sacrifices and tragedies are coming for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

