Jafet Soto: “The Mexican team thinks it is more than it is”

Jafet Soto, coach of Herediano de Costa Rica, spoke loudly this Friday prior to the duel in which the Ticos visit the field of the Azteca Stadium next Sunday in a World Cup qualifying match against Mexico, where he stated that the Mexican team believes more than it is.

“It’s been a long time since the Mexican team believed more than it is, I’m not saying it, between the lines, Hctor Herrera explains that when they come to play in Costa Rica the stadium is heavy, when they go to Honduras the stadium is heavy, then recognize that they themselves do not weigh in the Azteca Stadium, because the fans do not weigh”, he commented exclusively for Claro MVS BRAND.

In addition, he commented that walking to El Tri has been in the past: “The simple qualifiers were in the past, the same players have eaten the story that walking they will win and we saw it that way in Jamaica, where Mexico came close to making a fool of itself. That gives you credibility and the conviction that you can get something out of Mexico.”

He affirmed that the duel against Mexico is vital for the Central Americans: “It’s another final for Costa Rica, I think it’s decisive for us on Sunday to add to continue with that World Cup dream.”

He ended by saying that despite the fact that they have not made a good tie, they are still alive: “Costa Rica is undergoing a generational change and obviously we are clear about what our disease is. Right now we are in a complicated situation, but football is so kind that we are still alive”.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant