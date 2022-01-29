“It was almost like James Bond, I didn’t feel identified”

There is little more than a month left for us to see ‘The Batman’, the long-awaited movie about the DC superhero starring Robert Pattinson. However, it was initially planned to be the first solo adventure of Ben Affleck as the guardian of Gotham, but ended up abandoning the ship. That yes, in Warner they tried that Matt Reeves take it up again and the filmmaker has now revealed the reasons why he rejected such a possibility

I didn’t want to do it like that

The truth is that Reeves had nothing against the script that Affleck had written, first in collaboration with Geoff Johns and later with Chris Terriobut that just wasn’t how he’s interested in immersing himself in the Batman universe:

I read the script they had and it was a totally valid approach. It was very action oriented. He had deep connections to the DCEU, to other major characters from other movies and other comics that were going to appear. I knew when I read it that this particular script was not the way I would do it.

It all came down in the end to Reeves’s need to give a personal touch to the project in every way, of being the great connoisseur of all its secrets. Therefore, he pointed out to Warner that the script they had in hand was “valid and exciting“, but that he did not feel identified with that script:

I told them maybe I wasn’t the right person for that, and explained why I love this character. I told them that there were already many great films, but if I had to do it, I would make it personal, so that they could understand what I was going to do with it. That way I would know where to put the bed, what to say to the actors and what the story should be. I proposed that to them, pointing out that this script had a totally valid and exciting approach. It was almost like James Bond, but it wasn’t something I identified with.

That led to Warner making the decision to fully trust Reeves, wait for him to complete his commitment to ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and adjust the script as he pleased. Initially attempts were made to maintain connections to the DCEU, but the ‘Monstrous’ director soon led to the conclusion that it was better to start from scratch and focus on Batman’s early days as Gotham’s vigilante.