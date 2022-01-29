“It is not easy to hear that my children are not mine”

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Hernández is on vacation after finishing the MLS season. Photo: AFP

The Mexican forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is on vacation after the end of the MLS season and not being called up by the Mexican team for the World Cup qualifiers, in a video he was honest and said that It is not easy to hear so much criticism on social networks or even see gossip about the paternity of their children.

The former player of Chivas, Manchester United, Real Madrid, was honest and said that it is not easy for him to listen to the comments he receives on his accounts where he is questioned both sports and personal.

“It is not easy to be listening to little things all day, it is not easy to be listening to ‘Chichatronco’, to ‘Chicha’ this, to ‘Chicha’ to the other, that even if my children are not mine, that I am a bad father … It is not easy, but here we are at the foot of the canyon”.

After a long time with a low game, “Chicharito” little by little has recovered the soccer levelHowever, the Mexican striker has had to deal with many negative comments on social networks, some even go beyond the field and have to do with his personal life.

After the separation of the mother of his two children, Sarah Kohan, “Chicharito” has received criticism about his paternity, there have even been publications who question that the children of the ex-partner belong to the player.

Several months ago, Sarah Kohan accused him of being a bad father to the point of neglecting his children and in recent weeks he has been caught with a woman who could be his new partner, which has generated many rumors and gossip.

“Chicharito” Hernández awaits the start of the next campaign with the LA Galaxy after the failure of last season where he was eliminated in MLS and failed to make the playoffs.

Although “Chicharito” equaled his best scoring record in a league season, with 17 goals in American soccera record that he had only converted in the 2015-16 Bundesliga season, when he played for Bayer Leverkusen, his team failed this season.