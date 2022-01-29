Is Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman 2’? This is what the producer has to say

The controversies over the elimination of the Hollywood star, Amber Heard of Aquaman 2 have intensified since her battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp became the center of attention after reports of domestic violence.

In a conversation with dead linethe producer of the film, Peter Saffran, He dismissed all claims that Heard was fired from the project due to the controversy, even suggesting that Warner had pushed Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2.

