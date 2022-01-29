Is Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman 2’? This is what the producer has to say

The controversies over the elimination of the Hollywood star, Amber Heard of Aquaman 2 have intensified since her battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp became the center of attention after reports of domestic violence.

In a conversation with dead linethe producer of the film, Peter Saffran, He dismissed all claims that Heard was fired from the project due to the controversy, even suggesting that Warner had pushed Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2.

An Aquaman sequel without Amber Heard was never an option.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You have to do what you think is best for the film. We feel that if they are james wan Y Jason Momoashould be AAmber Heard. That’s really what happened,” she said.

He further added: “One is not oblivious to what is going on in the Twitter verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes.”

“You have to do what you think is right for the movie, and that’s where we landed,” he added.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp

heard Y Depp they divorced in 2016 after a rocky marriage and have since been embroiled in a series of domestic abuse accusations against each other. Johnny Depp then sued the British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article calling the actor a “wife beater.” Given what the defense of Depp he argued that “he is not and has never been an abuser.”

An audio recording was introduced at the libel trial in which Heard admitted to “hitting” Depp, but the court ultimately dismissed Depp’s case and an appeal motion was rejected.