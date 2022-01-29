Inside Khloe Kardashian’s ever-changing face: See how the star’s features have changed over the past 15 years

PART of growing up on camera is that people see you constantly changing.

And one of the celebs who has not stopped being the center of attention for their ever-changing bodies is Khloe Kardashian.

In 2020, the Kardashian sister admitted to getting her nose done, but fans wondered if she had anything else done to her face after noticing her drastic transformation.

Here’s a look at Khloe’s ever-changing face over the past 15 years:

2007

When Khloe first appeared on our TV as Kim Kardashian’s little sister, her face looked nothing like it does now.

Dr Urso-Baiarda previously told The Sun: “Start with a moderately square jawline and a wide chin. In these shots, she also has a reasonably full nose.”

2010

It was around this time that signs began to surface that Khloe underwent some sort of procedure.

The now-married woman sported a fuller upper lip, hinting that she may have been getting lip fillers to show off a plumper pout.

2015

After finding herself single once again, Khloe began to embody the idea of ​​a revenge body.

He exercised non-stop, shared his routines on social networks and hired a nutritionist to put him on a diet according to his DNA.

Without a doubt, her healthier lifestyle changed her body and her face was completely transformed, sporting high cheekbones and a more sensual appearance.

Other than that, she continued to indulge in lip fillers, keeping her pout plump.

Dr. Urso-Baiarda previously told The Sun that the shape of Khloé’s face seemed to be changing dramatically now.

He theorized, “Something interesting seems to have happened specifically between 2015 and 2016, when Khloe’s cheekbones become more defined and the middle of her face less full.

“One possibility is that his buccal fat pads (two pockets of fat in the lower part of his face) were removed.”

This could have involved a surgeon making small cuts on the inside of Khloé’s mouth and cheeks to remove them.

This can help create a slimmer, more sculpted appearance in the hollows of her cheeks, giving Khloé a more delicate face shape.

Dr. Fluvio Urso-Baiarda adds: “It also appears that work has now been done on his nose, and the projection has been reduced a bit.”

2016

It was around this time that Khloe started to “glow” and people were wondering where her old self had gone.

At the time, she admitted that she had been using lip fillers and injectables like Botox to keep her skin plump and plump.

2018

Not only was her skin softer and her lips fuller, but Khloe’s nose suddenly looked thinner than ever.

Although she credited her makeup artist for the incredible nose contour, she later admitted that she had also had a nose job to slim it down.

Furthermore, she claimed at the time that her body had changed due to pregnancy.

After having True, Khloe claimed that pregnancy made her lips bigger.

2019

For 2019, Khloe continued her facial modifications as she suddenly had a more chiseled jawline.

however, this appeared to be non-surgical and simply the result of cosmetic procedures and lifestyle changes.

2021

2021 was a pretty chaotic year for Khloe, who felt like she was battling plastic surgery rumors left and right.

This was mainly due to the fact that a raw image of her was leaked and people realized how different she was in real life compared to her Instagram version.

She eventually admitted that she had gotten her nose done and edited her photos because she felt insecure most of the time.

