In the midst of a personal crisis, Jason Momoa achieves a new ‘dream job’

the ninth film Fast&Furioustitled F9, premiered last May as one of the great international releases after the toughest months of the pandemic. The film grossed more than $700 million, making it one of the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters of 2021.

F9 featured justin lin as director and with a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Wine Dieselappeared,Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron Y Helen Mirren. All of them will repeat their characters in the new installment.

Jason Momoa rose to fame for the series “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019) and in recent years he has played “Aquaman”.

The tenth movie Fast&Furious It will be the penultimate of this enormous saga of action, car racing and maximum adrenaline, since Vin Diesel and company are expected to say goodbye with the eleventh film.

Although this farewell will not mean the definitive end of Fast&Furiousbut only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that derivative films will be made that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the planet.