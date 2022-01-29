I’m not leaving Chivas, it’s the greatest Mexico

Jesus Angle has become the best reinforcement of the Chivas de Guadalajara in the Ricardo Peláez era since he arrived at the club in 2019, for which some teams have turned their eyes towards the offensive midfielder, who clarified the rumors of a possible exit to the MLS Orlando City as has been speculated in recent days.

Through his YouTube channel, “Canelo” gave an account of his health situation when he tested positive for COVID-19 and also about his future with the Sacred Flock, from where he explained that he does not intend to leave because he wants to meet expectations and contribute his best qualities to take the rojiblancos to the prominence they deserve in the MX League.

“I’m not going to leave Chivas. I am focused on the club, I want to win important things, I am focused on making a career, in making a name for myself in the institution, remaining in the history of Chivas and giving them back a little of that joy they give me. I want to take Chivas where he deserves to be It is the biggest team in Mexico and I want to help them, contribute so that they are where they deserve to be”, Angle commented.

Angulo explained that his intention and that of the entire Guadalajara squad is to have a good tournament with which they can make up for the mistakes of the past, pues recognized that the public is not happy with the last campaigns where they have only qualified for the Repechage and were eliminated by Pachuca and Puebla in the two seasons that took place in 2021.

“Although in recent tournaments we have not lived up to what is wanted, but I am sure that we are on the right track, it will be a different tournament”, explained Jesús Angulo, who also revealed that he has not presented major symptoms in his contagion of COVID-19 and that this weekend he will train separately again until he tests negative in a new test.