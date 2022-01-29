“I’m bigger and faster”: Jake Paul threw a new dart at Canelo Álvarez

Jake Paul launched a new attack against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram/@jakepaul-@canelo)

Saúl Álvarez’s likely rivals for the future continue to abound. While they are unlikely to meet in a boxing ring, Jake Paul continues to issue challenging statements directed at the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter. After expressing his desire to face him in a fight, the 25-year-old boxer trusted his performance and assured that, although he would currently be outclassed by the Mexican, his physical qualities they would allow him to be better than him in the years to come.

During his participation in the sports program “First Take”, of the chain ESPNPaul was questioned about his intentions to fight the unified 168-pound champion. Although he denied that he could be a better boxer than the Mexican, he stated that “I’m bigger, I’m faster and I’m more athletic than Canelo. Can I box better? Probably not, but give me three years. It will be a great fight.”

Jake Paul, from Ohio, United States, is a personality who rose to fame thanks to the internet. Nevertheless, At the age of 23, he decided to venture into professional boxing.. Since January 30, when he debuted against Ali Eson Gib, he won by knockout. After that brawl, he faced five more charactersamong whom stood out Tyron Woodley, former mixed martial arts champion. In his history he has tipped four knockouts.

Canelo Álvarez could complete the trilogy against Gennady Golovkin in 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

All the rivals he has faced in his career they have put on the gloves for the first time. Despite this, confident in the perfect streak that he has consolidated, he has shown confidence to challenge former boxers with a recognized step in the sport of gloves as Mike Tyson. Even though he has not yet retired from the professional field, he could agree on a exhibition against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

his ambitious plan contemplates a fight against Saul Cinnamon Alvarez, who is currently at one of the most successful peaks of his career. However, the project of the first Latin American undisputed champion of any category would be very far from accepting the youtuber’s proposal. During the 59th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Eddy Reynoso announced a probable foray into cruiserweight, although his radar also includes other famous characters.

According to sources consulted by ESPN, Cinnamon could divert your attention from the 200-pound champion for a couple of lucrative offers. The first of them would make the dream of the vast majority of its critics come true. The second offer contemplates a couple of fights between those who include a new rival and an old acquaintance who left a mark on Álvarez’s professional record.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin could meet for the third time in 2022 (Photo: John Locher/AP)

PBC’s Al Haymon proposed option one. It sets up a possible matchup against Jermall Charlo, WBC monarch at 160 pounds. However, the American would be willing to go up to 168 to try to strip him of the undisputed championship. In the eyes of many, the native of Texas would imply a real challenge in Álvarez’s career.

The second offer was launched by Eddie Hearn, his current promoter. In Matchroom Boxing they considered a brawl the May 7, 2022 in light heavyweight against the monarch of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Dmitry Bivol. Meanwhile, in September of the same year he would face Gennady Golovkin in the third chapter of his story and for the undisputed title of super middleweight.

Whatever your decision, the next commitment would be in the month of May. That way, he has time to think about his future before starting his next camp at Eddy Reynoso’s gym. Until now the corner of Cinnamon it has not confirmed the path it will take.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Martinoli, García and the Immortal return to narrate the Tri match

“You have to respect it”: Costa Rica coach surrendered before the Azteca Stadium before the match against Mexico

Pol Fernández after his controversial departure from Cruz Azul: “I think all parties are happy”