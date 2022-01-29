“I felt that…”: Selena Gomez confesses about her past

U.S-. little by little, Selena Gomez is encouraged to talk about growing up in the spotlight thanks to being the protagonist of the Disney Channel series, The Wizards of Waverly PlaceIt affected his mental health. The artist is the cover of the month of November of the special edition Beauty Inc of WWD magazine, and she had the luxury of talking about everything in an honest talk.

“There was immense pressure that I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model. And then I felt like maybe that wasn’t realistic, and my life became very public very quickly, and I didn’t know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time.” Gomez During the Interview. The artist was the only one of her generation to Disney that he “never got in trouble.”

“It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized that I can no longer keep quiet. I just have to address what needs to be addressed, and that’s me getting my story back, which is, ‘Okay, yeah, I was definitely going through a tough time, and so, and this is what I’m dealing with,'” she continued. Gomez.

Gomez She realized that with her experiences with mental health she could reach people in a different way, which is why she decided to open up about it. “Since I’ve been open about my own journey, people come up to me all the time and tell me what they’ve been through. Or just people who have completely grown up with me, or who are exactly my age and watched Disney and now they’re going to be 30.”

The artist also addressed the reason why she decided to stop managing her social networks, in addition to the fact that deleted the apps from his phone 3 years ago. “It’s a huge and significant part of why I feel like I’ve been so healthy. I’m completely unaware of what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy. And maybe that doesn’t make everyone else happy, but for me, it really saved my life.” Gomez.