“I didn’t feel I had the talent to write in Spanish”

Virginia Feito (Madrid, 1988) picks up the phone still slipping out of bed. It’s ten o’clock. “For me to get up early is to get up before this time, I’m like that of a princess”, she starts with a disconcerting self-confidence, the first sign of a spontaneous and overwhelming personality, so funny that it collides with a confession she pronounces a few minutes later: “I’m a wicked writer, I like to write macabre, disgusting, violent, uncomfortable things, because I am interested in that type of literature and cinema that leaves you with a feeling of anxiety, that marks you”.

But who is Virginia Feito? Twisted Answer: A Publicist Turned Novelist thriller Y whose debut feature has enjoyed great success, perhaps by simple fortune or because it has been known to sell very well, in the Anglo-Saxon world, especially in the United States. That portrayal is unfair. In fact, the Madrilenian has in her biography with studies of English Literature and Dramatic Art at Queen Mary University of London. The publicity thing came after the letters: a master’s degree in Miami in search of “a more realistic job” that, paradoxically, fueled the desire and the need to write.

The first thing that perhaps catches the attention of the surprising and incisive Mrs. March, now published in Spanish by Lumen, is precisely that the manuscript was written in English. Why? “I wish it were an obvious answer, sit down,” Feito tells the journalist between laughs, and begins to speak: “My name is Virginia for the US state, where my family lived. My house has always been full of American culture, from English comics, books or VHS, to The Grinch Christmas specials. She was a rather pedantic girl who read Dickens and the Brontës, and when we all started writing we emulated the authors we admired, who in my case had read all of them in English”.

Pure comfort, in short: Feito’s linguistic habitat to plunge into the issues that concern her is the language of Shakespeare. An explanation for which no type of analysis strategy of the publishing universe can be sought. “I had no idea about the industry when I sent the manuscript to various literary agents in London, basically out of proximity. It is an ignorance that now alarms me“, he says, although he does acknowledge that British and American publishers are becoming more and more open to translated, foreign works. “They are no longer so afraid of reading a story about a culture they don’t know.”

The unexpected welcome Mrs. March, a thriller psychological horror with certain ingredients of unsuspected satire, has earned him the title of “the Spanish Patricia Highsmith”. “I was hoping that maybe with luck someone would publish the novel for me, although the most realistic thing would have been for it to stay in a drawer. That comparison makes me feel like dying, but the most important thing is that all those positive reviews in the media I laugh when I go through Amazon and read all the bad ones. You piss yourself! Nobody is exactly nobody: I ​​have many quite different inspirations that I have mixed making a potpourri, but it is a luxury to be compared with your references. “

bad pecoras

The book features a woman who lives on the Upper East Side of New York and is married to a well-known writer. Camouflage under your skin a selfish, envious and paranoid being that emerges when she discovers, through a pastry shop assistant, that the central character of her husband’s latest novel, a pathetic prostitute whom nobody wants, is inspired by her.

“I wanted to create a nasty female character, which is what I like, like in Succession, and do a psychological study,” explains Feito. “There is a lot of literature about apparently imperfect women because they drink or become increasingly crazy because a man tortures them. I wanted to turn that around: there doesn’t always have to be a man behind everything, sometimes we go crazy by ourselves and we are bad pecoras”. Mrs. March, whose embryo is located in a moment of imagination with The Nutcracker in the background and in a scene meryl streep in The hours, there is also a satire on privileged society or the absurdity of appearing perfect, especially because of the pressure that this behavior exerts on women.

Cover of ‘Mrs. March’.

Lumen

Although they proposed it, Feito refused to translate his novel. “I did not feel talented to write in Spanish, I still don’t understand grammatical rules, like the hyphens in the dialogues, I don’t read in Spanish, so my vocabulary will be more limited, and there are such good translators…”, she says. Gemma Rovira, who had just translated his favorite book, The secret, by Donna Tartt, or various installments of the Harry Potter saga. “A translation is not just changing a word to the closest one. You have to understand a spirit and two different cultures“, adds the author, who complains that in Spain “you do not use”, speaking as if she were not, italics to show inflection in the intention of certain words.

Virginia Feito is now looking at the vertigo of success. Already embarked on her next literary project, even more macabre, she admits feeling a lot of pressure. “Mrs. March It was written by the fear of failing in a dream that I had since I was very little, and that helped me a lot because I am very lazy. Now I’m writing with a different fear, more fucked up: to disappoint (to my mother, to my agents or to the readers that I did not have), and that is not that it motivates you very much, “he says.

The success of his debut is also evidenced by the interest he has aroused in the world of cinema. Elizabeth Moss, the protagonist of The Handmaid’s Tale, has bought the rights to the book to adapt it to the big screen. “I only ask to continue living as much as possible from literature… and an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay,” jokes Feito, who will also be in charge of writing the cinematographic text. “I read a lot of scripts since I was little, my brother was a big movie buff and he had the pulp fiction or Seven. Also, my mother wouldn’t let me watch adult movies and I had to settle for reading the scripts, like with American Beauty. As I said before, she was a very pedantic girl, terribly special.”

Follow the topics that interest you