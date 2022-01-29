How to turn off the iPhone with these three different methods

In this article we will explain how to turn off iphone, using for it three different forms. This is a very useful tutorial if you have just switched from an Android phone to an iPhone or just upgraded to a newer model. So let’s see what these methods consist of.

How to turn off iPhone from settings

The way to turn off the iPhone without buttons in between requires using the settings. It is a way to turn it off if at any time they do not work or we don’t have easy access to them, for whatever reason (it can be placed in a car holder, for example). To turn off the iPhone from the settings, just do the following:

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General.

At the very end, you will see a turn off button.

You will see how the power off button appears, which requires sliding it from left to right.

When you move the button in the right direction, your iPhone will turn off. to turn it on You will need to press the power button.

Turn off your iPhone by pressing the correct buttons





Here the main difference when it comes to turning off an iPhone with the buttons is the model we have. The main distinction It is found in whether our iPhone has Face ID or Touch ID, although both play no role in the process. To turn off the iPhone with the physical buttons, we will do the following:

iPhone with Touch ID or Home button: Press and hold the Wake/Sleep button, wait for the Power button to appear on the screen, then slide it.

iPhone with Face ID: Press and hold the sleep and wake button and the volume up or down button, wait for the power button to appear on the screen and slide it.

The screen will go black and finally, after a few seconds, the iPhone will turn off.

Use Assistive Touch to turn off iPhone

One of the lesser known ways to turn off iPhone is by AssistiveTouch. This is an accessibility feature that we can take advantage of for other purposes, such as turning off the iPhone. First, we need to configure it as follows:





On your iPhone, go to Settings > Accessibility > Shortcut.

There, check only AssistiveTouch and close the settings.

From now on, you can triple press the power button to bring up a button with more menus inside.

This classic button that we can move anywhere in the screen can help us turn off the iPhone. Click on it, choose Device, tap on More and click on SOS. There the menu will be displayed where we can turn off the iPhone with the usual slider.