How to get fast money in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As you know, you already have information about the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is the best way to get fast money in the game.

Fast money in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information we bring is focused on how we can get fast money in the game. We can do this both at the beginning and later in the adventure and it is essential to customize our character and also with movements to our Pokémon. Here are the details:

At the beginning of the game…

At the beginning of the game, the best way is to get stardust . This is available in the red rocks that we can hit by taking out our Pokémon.

We also get money by completing main story quests and requests, as well as research tasks for Professor Lavender.

Later in the story…

Later in the story we can get easy money with the alpha pokemon . These appear constantly in the same place, so you can defeat them, travel back to camp, teleport to Jubilee Village, and then return to the same area and fight them again

Finally, they also recommend us to buy the recipe for Star Piece , which costs 10,000 coins. Then we can make these objects, which are sold for 5,000 each. These are the materials that the Star Chunk recipe requires (the shards appear in space-time rifts shaped like circles of light, where we can also find full Star Chunks if we are lucky): 3 red shards 3 blue shards 3 green shards 1 bag of Stardust

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

