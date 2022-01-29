How is “Your Power”, the new song by Billie Eilish

The great star of current pop music, billie eilish presented the single “Your Power” and the video clip of said song, two days after announcing that his album will be released on July 30 Happier Than Ever, now available for those who want to buy it in advance. This is the third broadcast cut of the second studio work by the singer, who released the songs “my future” and “Therefore I Am” last year.

The new release is considerably different from the previous two. While “Therefore I Am” refers to Eilish’s first successes, by replicating the rebellious and cavalier style that established her with “Bad Guy”, “my future” showed a new musical facet of the singer, in which his voice shines on a rhythmic basis upbeat, approaching the works of R&B contemporaries such as Emily King. However, “Your Power” is a minimalist acoustic ballad, built around the melodic idea, which introduces a guitar at the beginning and that Eilish completes with lyrics: “Try not to abuse your power / I know we did not choose to change / You may not want to lose your power / But having it is so strange”.

The video clip, filmed in a mountainous valley 80 km from Los Angeles and directed by the artist, accompanies the folk spirit of the song. Likewise, Eilish decided to convey the suffocating sensation that the lyrics communicate and its central idea, that of a love that can become destructive, letting itself be enveloped by a 36kg anaconda.

Contrary to the trends of collaborative recordings (discs full of feat.) and songs written by several composers (sometimes a theme can take five or six signatures) Billie, with her 19 years, maintains her successful work system, which is reduced to his own work, along with his creative brother Finneas, from Los Angeles. In the same way they produced Billie’s record debut, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

doHappier Then Ever Will it reach number 1 on the Billboard 200 ranking in a dozen countries or will it become the “most listened to album of the year”, as happened with its predecessor, in 2019? The expectation of anything Billie does is always high. We will have to wait for the release of the album, which will be published through Darkroom / Interscope Records, and savor the first advance that will be released this Thursday, at 1:00 p.m. in our country.

This is the list of songs that will be published in Happier Than Ever, at the end of July:

“Getting Older”, “I Didn’t Change My Number”, “Billie Bossa Nova”, “my future”, “Oxytocin”, “Godlwing”, “Lost Cause”, “Halley’s Comet”, “Not My Responsibility”, “OverHeated”, “Everybody Dies”, “Your Power”, “NDA”, “Therefore I Am”, “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy”,

The launch plan for happier… it will be old-fashioned, like the albums of long-standing groups and soloists. It will have “Deluxe” and “Super Deluxe” editions. There will also be 2 vinyls, cassettes, photo albums and CDs. All information about the premiere can be found on the singer’s website.

In her meteoric rise to stardom, Eilish won five Grammy Awards for When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. And in the last edition of these awards, the 63rd, he took two (Song of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” and Best Song for Written for Visual Media for “No Time To Die,” for a James Bond movie) out of four nominations.