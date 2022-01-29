How Emma Stone ended up kicking Ryan Gosling in the throat during this iconic scene from ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’

crazy stupid love saw Emma Stone team up with Ryan Gosling for the critically acclaimed hit romantic comedy. Although Stone and Gosling were praised for their acting and chemistry, Stone found it particularly difficult to film a scene with her partner. The scene in question resulted in Stone kicking Gosling in the throat.

How Emma Stone Was Cast In ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ Despite Being Too Young

Emma Stone was just 20 years old when she filmed the star-studded romantic comedy. Although the young actress was insane at the time, she was not what directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa originally envisioned.

“If I remember correctly, it wasn’t quite what it was described on paper,” director Glenn Ficarra told Entertainment Weekly. “But John and I had been taken with her in Very badly and then in zombie land. It seemed inevitable that she was going to hit.”

In addition to noting Emma Stone’s rise to stardom, Stone conveyed a mindset far beyond her years. This further convinced the co-directors that she could do the part.

“She looks so much older, and she definitely wasn’t technically the right age. I think she was too young when we did the casting, but we were pretty sure she could play an older one and she is phenomenally talented,” the director continued.

How Emma Stone Ended Up Kicking Ryan Gosling In The Throat During This Iconic ‘Crazy, Stupid Love Scene’

As some know, Emma Stone had a meltdown while filming the famous elevator scene between her and Ryan Gosling. This was primarily due to the fear of heights that Stone believed the scene subconsciously aroused. In a resurfaced interview with Collider, she went into detail about the origin of this phobia.

“I broke both my arms when I was seven years old, I fell off the parallel bars in gymnastics and I didn’t realize I had a smoldering primal fear until Ryan lifted me over his head and when I was done I was like, ‘I can’t do it.’ this,'” Stone said.

The mishap led to an accident between her and Gosling, where Stone’s body “just completely collapsed on top of him and kicked him in the throat, my fault.”

Later, the film would have Ryan Gosling lift a stunt double over his head instead of Stone. However, Stone’s panicked screams at least made it to the take.

“So I’m very, very grateful and to the directors [Glenn Ficarra and John Requa] for making use of that terrible, terrible panic,” he shared.

Why filming ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ drove Emma Stone crazy?

While speaking with fellow actor Timothee Chalamet on Variety, Stone shared that what endeared her to the film was the script.

“I was really in love with the script,” she confided to Chalamet.

However, Stone admitted that he had never done a comedy like this before. Because of this, Stone had a strong reaction to making the film.

“But I put a lot of pressure on myself,” she continued. “I was 20 years old, and while we were filming it, I was freaking out and I thought this whole thing might fail. I felt that I had to be well calibrated at all times, and it was the first time that I had to trust myself to be able to carry all that.”

Stone also admitted that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the film at the time. But not watching his own movies is a habit for the cruella actor, who also shared that he did not see easy one, anyone.

“Who wants to look at themselves for so long?” Stone said about watching his own movies.

