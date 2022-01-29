How do The Simpsons predict the future? The key to understanding it 30 years later is Lisa

It has 33 seasons and 717 episodes on the air. In its more than three decades The Simpson not only stood out for its validity and for generating a staunch group of fans, but also attracted the attention of the world for his multiple predictions that later came true . The most recent achieved by the Matt Groening series happened just three weeks ago and returns to the usual question: How do they do it?

The White House released a video reviewing what happened during Joe Biden’s first year as president. In these contents, governments usually use popular celebrities to support their management and in this case the first to appear is the actor Tom Hanks.

In 2007, the Springfield family movie had already predicted it. “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The United States government has lost its credibility so they borrowed a bit of mine,” says the yellow version of the multi-award winning performer.

The Simpsons Predictions

But over the years this has been repeated numerous times. In 1993, a worker in Osaka, Japan, sneezes on a package that was delivered to Homer Simpson. and he ends up infected with the flu. Many associated it with what happened with COVID-19.

The same thing happened with the smartwatch that the series introduced in 1995 and two decades later Apple crystallized in its stores. OR Donald Trump’s presidency, which Lisa mentions as a possibility in an episode aired in 2000.

The smart watch appears in episode 19 of the sixth season aired in 1995.

They have also anticipated multi-million dollar operations. By case, in 1998 they introduced 20th Century Fox as a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company predicting, somehow, that 19 years later the mouse firm would buy it for more than $52 billion.

With 33 years on the air, it is possible that due to a statistical issue among so many messages about the future, one or another may be successful. In 2020, Nancy Cartwright and Yardley Smith, voice actors of Bart and Lisa Simpson, mentioned something about it in a dialogue with Entertainment Tonight: “When you’ve been on the air for so long, it’s easy to get it right from time to time.“.

The explanation behind the predictions

However, the Boss Hunting site came up with another theory regarding the incredible simpsonian predictions and this one is related to the writers of the series . In particular, fly, this ability would be intimately linked to their training since several of them studied at renowned universities in the United States.

Many associated the Osaka flu of season 4 with what happened with COVID-19.

The screenwriter J. Stewart Burns has a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of California and also attended Harvard. During his time at the latter institution he wrote for the Harvard Lampoon, the campus humorous publication. For its part, David Cohen has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UC Berkeley., while Jeff Westbrook studied computer science at Princeton University and later specialized in psychology.