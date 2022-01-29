Honda HR-V and WR-V ended their current production in Brazil

Honda reported that it will no longer offer the current HR-V and WR-V in Brazil, taking into account that its production has ended.

Several reasons led to the current models of Honda HR-V and WR-V they will no longer be sold in the Brazilian market as of that date. However, the brand is already preparing the plan to follow includes a premiere in the second half of 2022.

We are going to start with the topic that is already known by the readers, referring to the crisis in production global automaker that caused the shortage of microcomponents. Also affecting the processes of Honda in the neighboring country, a moment that coincided with several planned changes.

One of those changes has to do with the reorganization of the supply and production of the Japanese manufacturer in Brazil where the Honda Fit has already been taken offline, giving space to the most important news of the last months for South America: Honda City.

The future of the Honda HR-V and WR-V

It must be said that the completely sold out units are the ones that are sold at local level in Brazil, as the export production of both HR-V and WR-V will remain active as far as possible. You have to know what will happen to the models afterwards.

On the part of Honda HR-V there is tranquility, because finishing the current production a place is opening up to receive the new generation of the compact SUV that was launched last year in Europe. This is the premiere that we said is scheduled for the middle of this year.

However, there is still nothing definite about the future of the WR-V once the stock is delivered in its entirety, in this sense the brand is not making much effort because the new brazilian emissions regulations puts them at a disadvantage current engines.

As stated by Honda and taking into account all the variables, priority will be given to the assembly and marketing of the new City sedan and hatchback. Meanwhile the Accord and CR-V will arrive in Brazil imported under certain conditions.

As far as the new generation HR-V is concerned, it will not yet be possible for the model to have a electrified propulsion as it was presented in the old continent. Compared to the current model, will be bigger and will compete for example with Toyota Corolla Cross.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



