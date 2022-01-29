Home remedies to eliminate cockroaches

The cockroaches they turn out to be one of the most detestable insects for people, there are even those who have a phobia of them; their existence in the house is not the most pleasant and despite the fact that there are products to combat them, they are not as effective. Therefore, we share these home remedies with which they can remove.

The cockroaches they have abilities to hide easily and are difficult to eliminate, for example, they are resistant to insecticides and trampling, as they have the ability to continue living.

In the hot season, the chances of having cockroaches at home, they are lovers of warm temperatures. For this reason, it is possible to see them frequently on the streets and inside houses, although the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln points out that cockroaches do not usually breed indoors.

Normally, the cockroaches They tend to hide under furniture or in spaces that you have little access to, such as under the stove, behind the refrigerator, or inside cupboards.

Wooden furniture is part of their favorite spaces due to the warm atmosphere that they generate inside, which is complicated and hygienic for the items that are stored in them. Fortunately, there is home remedies for remove the cockroaches.

pixabay Eliminate cockroaches from home

How to remove cockroaches from furniture with home remedies?

exist home remedies with which you can remove the cockroaches And no need to kill them.

home remedy with bay leaves

The smell that comes from bay leaves is strong for cockroaches, since placing pieces of these in the corners that they normally hide will cause them to flee immediately.

borax soap home remedy

Borax soap is also a great ally to use as a home remedy against cockroaches; it is enough to spread it in the areas that normally tend to hide. Upon touching it, cockroaches dehydrate and die.

