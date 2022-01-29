Hisui’s first Pokémon has already been added to Pokémon GO

We bring again an interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in the mobile market. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO and the arrival of Hisui’s first Pokémon.

Hisui’s first Pokémon in Pokémon GO

In the art that we leave you below, we can take a look at Hisui’s first Pokémon that has been found in the game: Voltorb of Hisui. It is expected that begin to appear imminently to celebrate the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, along with the debut of Hisui’s clothing that we received yesterday. It’s in the game code and should be released soon.

We leave you with the message:

The assets for Hisuian Voltorb have been pushed! They actually pushed a shiny icon, but they blacked it out. Sneaky. pic.twitter.com/4EHWZZ0zV0 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) January 28, 2022

The latest in the app

We remind you of the latest news:

Now you can battle online with other Pokémon GO Trainers. Try GO Battle League today! Join Trainers from around the globe who are discovering Pokémon as they explore the world around them. Pokémon GO is the global gaming sensation that has been downloaded over a billion times and has been recognized as “Best Mobile Game” at the Game Developers Choice Awards and “Best App of the Year” at TechCrunch. DISCOVER THE WORLD OF POKÉMON: Explore and discover Pokémon wherever you are! CATCH more Pokémon to fill the Pokédex! TRAVEL alongside your partner Pokémon to make your Pokémon stronger and win prizes! COMPETE in epic Gym battles and… TEAM UP with other Trainers to catch powerful Pokémon during raids! Time to hit the road: real-world adventures await! Let’s go!

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you!

Fountain. Via.