High! Union demands to investigate Activision before approving Microsoft purchase

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Once the hype for the purchase of Activision-Blizzard carried out by Microsoft has passed, the waters return to their cause and this is none other than the labor scandal that has been going on since last year after lawsuits and reports that show how horrible the environment for long-time employees. Recently, and in the context of the company’s rejection of Raven Software’s union, a union has raised its voice before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Article: “Did we lose, Stark?” Bobby Kotick got away with it and will retire in glory

The CWA raises its voice for the workers of Activision-Blizzard

According to information from Gamesindustry.biz, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union did not take well the rejection of Activision-Blizzard to the union that is being put together by Raven workers, nor the presentation that the company made before the SEC on the occasion of the purchase of Microsoft. Given this, the workers’ union demanded that the SEC open an investigation into Activision-Blizzard as part of the review process that will approve the purchase of Microsoft, since the company denied the existence of labor problems and lawsuits in recent years before the trade authority.

Video: SPECIALS – Microsoft paid $70 billion for Activision Blizzard – EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The union considers that Activision tries to deceive US authorities

According to the CWA, Activision-Blizzard tries to deceive the authorities by assuring that everything that the reports indicate and even the lawsuits that weigh against it for labor reasons, are due to situations that took place years ago and not in recent times.

In case you missed it: Bobby Kotick mocks workers after buying Activision-Blizzard

In this regard, Shane Larson, director of government and political affairs of the CWA, stated: “Activision makes a number of statements in its Agreement and Plan of Merger that are clearly contradicted by the available evidence, and others that omit key information, which makes them misleading. We urge the SEC to investigate these claims and take appropriate action to remedy the situation and ensure that those interested in Activision’s filings have accurate disclosures available when considering the proposed merger with Microsoft.”

Still here at LEVEL UP.

Fountain