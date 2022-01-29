Head to Lake Como and live the glamorous life like George and Amal Clooney

TI has views as spectacular as the Norwegian fjords, but with elevated temperatures.

Surrounded by towering mountains, it’s no wonder that exclusive Lake Como in the Lombardy region of northern Italy is home to the villas of the rich and famous.

The Clooneys were residing in their 18th-century vacation home when I was visiting the region.

But since my invitation to stop by for a Nespresso didn’t come through, I took a cruise on the lake to see the villa and see how the other half lives.

Several villas are owned by the government and are open to the public.

And they all have one thing in common: as much attention is paid to the luxurious gardens as to the interiors.

After observing the official “no” area around Villa Clooney, I arrived at Villa del Balbianello, originally a 13th-century monastery.

The last private owner was the adventurer Count Guido Monzino, who led the first Italian expedition to climb Everest.

Featured in several films including Casino Royale and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, the villa is filled with treasures from the Count’s adventures, including the sleigh from his 1969 expedition to the North Pole.

On the way to the next village, the ship made a brief stop at Isola Comacina, a small island that was once an artist’s enclave. At the unassuming open-air bar, a glass of wine was just three euros and included a bowl of chips. Beautiful lake views were an added bonus.

Villa Carlota was next. Built in the 17th century, it has many art treasures, as well as famous botanical gardens, which include more than 150 species of rhododendrons, azaleas, and camellias. While the old cedars and redwoods provided welcome shade on a hot afternoon.

Shop-lined steps

The villa was a few minutes walk from my hotel in the town of Cadenabbia, with stunning views across the lake to the Bellagio.

It is an ideal location for walks along the coast or more challenging hikes in the mountains.

Across the Alps, the lakeside city of Lugano in Switzerland makes for a great day trip.

The city of Como, famous for motorcycles and glass, has an impressive marble cathedral full of treasures, ancient paintings and tapestries, but it is better known for silk.

While silk thread is now imported from China, the local silk weaving, printing and goods production industries are still recognized as some of the best in the world and you can pick up some high-quality bargain souvenirs.

While in Como, I also took the funicular to Brunate, a small town 750 meters above sea level: the views are impressive.

Visitors to the towns along Lake Como often use the public boat services.

There are three options. Motorboats provide a slower service for those who want to kick back and enjoy the beautiful views.

The hydrofoil offers a faster way to reach your destination, while for motorists there is also a ferry service.

I took a boat trip to Bellagio, a romantic, elegant and largely pedestrianized city.

The old buildings, shop-lined steps, boutiques, cafes, and formal gardens put the city on the “must-see” list for visitors.

While I was there I had lunch at the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni. Owned by a Swiss family, the hotel contains their personal art collection, which visitors are free to enjoy.

Past guests have included JFK and Winston Churchill, both of whom have suites named after them, and George Lucas stayed there while filming his 2002 movie Star Wars.

Later I strolled through the manicured gardens of Villa Melzi, which line the lake shore, proving once again that impressive gardens are just as important here as imposing villas.

It’s easy to live the glamorous life on Lake Como. But it’s a little harder to be with George and Amal while you’re at it.