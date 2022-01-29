He sleeps in a caravan after his divorce

MADRID, Jan 28. (CultureLeisure) –

A few days after announcing his separation from Lisa Bonet after more than 15 years of relationship, and four of marriage, some new images of a deteriorated Jason Momoa have caught the attention of fans, concerned about the changed status of the protagonist of Aquaman.

According to the photographs published by the US edition of ‘The Sun’ newspaper, Momoa now lives in a luxurious motorhome parked inside a friend’s property. in California, near where to date he lived with his family. It is a high-end model, specifically a Ford Earth Roamer valued at about $750,000.

But what has attracted the most attention is Hawaiian Actor Look, with a ragged T-shirt, glasses and quite a few extra kilos.

#EXCLUSIVE: #JasonMomoa looks disheveled camping out in pal’s yard after split from Lisa Bonet https://t.co/S0xFj2RwMh pic.twitter.com/A5w8MO5aBT — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 24, 2022

A very deteriorated image that has not gone unnoticed by fans of the actor from Dune, Game of Thrones or Aquaman, who It has always been characterized by its imposing presence on screen. There are those who have expressed their concern at the difficult moment that the interpreter seems to be going through but also, as is usual in these cases, Momoa has been the subject of numerous memes.

After a year of gym, every day I look more like jason momoa.

But with better clothes. pic.twitter.com/Sl2q1q3ye1 – Benicio Del Roto (@roto_del) January 28, 2022

Jason Momoa seems very deteriorated after the breakup with his partner. Let no one draw conclusions like when people with bad slime did it with Affleck pic.twitter.com/mzqu3LjTl9 — Hugo (@HogueraGotham) January 27, 2022

Jason Momoa appears clearly deteriorated after his divorce https://t.co/oh6Wtm3sUc pic.twitter.com/fFqDCIfAQn — Yocube (@Yo_cube) January 27, 2022

I can finally say that I have the body of Jason Momoa https://t.co/eZPSm9eBlu — Chris (@chrisrivasp) January 28, 2022

After appearing with Ben Affleck (batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and henry cavill (Superman) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Momoa will once again get into the skin of Aquaman in the sequel which, directed by James Wan, filming has already finished.

With a premiere scheduled for December 16, 2022, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ aspires to become one of the blockbusters of the year. The first film, released in 2018 and also directed by Wan, exceeded 1,148 million dollars thus becoming a real success for Warner and DC and the highest grossing title in their superhero universe.

Together with Momoa, they complete the cast patrick wilson as Arthur’s brother Orm as Amber Heard like mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, the main villain who also has a new suit in this sequel, randall park as Dr Stephen Shin, Willem Dafoe as Vulko and Dolph Lundgren like King Nereus. They will also return Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman like Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the parents of the protagonist. Among the additions to the cast, those of jani zhao (Pilgrimage), Indy Moore (Queen & Slim) and Vincent Regan (Before We Die).