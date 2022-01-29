Hating Netflix is ​​an obnoxious obligation

We live off the culture we criticize. Social networks strive to link Netflix with a behavior of lazy and uninteresting tastes. Those who believe that this platform is killing cinema are probably right: and yes, hey, even cinema made in Lucrecia Martel began to popularize the famous streaming tank.

Martel: Our dear and prestigious Lucrecia calls him mediocre, but he must not be able to believe that this disciple of his, Maggie Gyllenhaal, has premiered on Netflix the dark daughter, turning it into an unthinkable phenomenon.

Lucrecia must be writhing with envy: “Could La Ciénaga be a worldwide success? Zama too…?!” Martel thinks something like that 90% of the content on Netflix is ​​crap, and he may be right. He says that the eternal return to the argument, almost as the only character of the narratives, is a conservative tone that is part of the world sect of story. You may be right again.



“The dark daughter”, an unexpected success that Lucrecia Martel could have directed. Netflix Photo

What if Netflix was investigating a left populism? What if it were a functional agent to the idea that democratization is not only the power of the “cancellation” fashion?

The culture battle raged progressive. Anti-Vaccines, Anti-Netflix. A reactionary brotherhood or an unfinished revolution of everyday life. Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren think out loud that Netflix is ​​“devastating” for filmmakers and cinema in general. That it is “robbing” the cinema of the “community” experience and blah blah.

Of course Netflix has a lot of movies that seem to be made from biodegradable materials. The moment of quantity may be business and social responsibility. The moment of quality is rest, contemplation and, why not, good conscience. After all, man is nothing more than a worker (man/woman) who for 30 years looks intruders and the program Marcelo Tinelli. Why then pretend that Netflix plays it far beyond a thriller with two thousand shocks?

But when Netflix seemed kind to hypocrisy, when it put us down so much that it hung The Godfather in its “art cinema” programming and was beginning to have the contradictory force of the zapping inherited from cable, the beast decriminalized tastes, democratized them and became an emanation of irrefutable plurality.

The screenwriter, director and film critic Diego Curubeto asks that we erase everything written. “Netflix sucks”. His bad mood has to do with the fact that thanks to Netflix there are people believing that the best actor in the world is one of The Money Heist.

But Diego, using a silly metaphor, can we say that the noise of the streaming is allowing melodies that play in the background?

“There are people who don’t know who Bergman is!”, grumbles the specialized critic. “He doesn’t know that Sam Peckinpah can be seen, that everything is free on the Internet. A friend of mine -he says- downloads films that can only be seen in the Ukraine and he sees them in Villa Crespo”.

And here comes the auction: “If you want to see good movies, do not pay Amazon-Prime, which is just a circle a little less lower than Netflix. Netflix manages to make you believe that only what is on its platform exists, but it is like going to a library and not having Crime and Punishment”.



Leonardo DiCaprio, the great pop beast who stars in “Don’t look up”, a hit produced by Netflix.

Hating Netflix is ​​a personality type. An obligation. #ChauNetflix It is a hashtag that is recycled from time to time. Netflix may be one of the most responsible for this being a time of packaging. Packaging is going through a great moment. We are more of the form than of the substance of things.

The market achieved an unthinkable task even for the consumption rules themselves: people buy containers. In some strange plane of our existence it happened that the only thing that makes us happy is that front labeling is law.

We bought tickets for Lollapalooza without knowing who’s playing. We buy books from the Alto Pogo publishing house without knowing who writes them. We have Spotify, Netflix: platforms give quantity as synonymous with consolation. In addition, the confinement got us used to it and the pandemic did the job of turning the coronavirus into a technological insurrection.

steven spielberg got a little turkey a while ago and kicked the Hollywood academy’s Board of Governors with the aim of imposing a rule change that would prevent movies like Rome are “eligible” for the Oscars.

A vigilante to all lights, Spielberg. What do you mess with our screens, little screens, little screens? Screens are our private lives, Mr. Spielberg. And if the movies are shown in any of our options screenplay, we don’t care if the movies go to the Oscars, the Emmys and all that stuff that lost its meaning thanks to the intense flirting between gratuity Y entertainment.

When things are “free” -or almost-, the effort is vain and accessory, that is to say, it ceases to matter that what is “free”, whether it be films or telefilms, obtains awards: if the Big screen stops being among us is because we don’t need her anymore.

Nothing as countercultural as going to the movies and get a ticket. It is no longer known what movies they show. Billboards are published less and less. Just like cable TV magazines, they ceased to exist. Going to the movies today, “traveling” to a room, moving, getting a ticket, tipping the usher, all of this automatically transforms us into “movie buffs”.

The same as buying vinyl gives us the honor of being considered “music lovers”. That said, going to the theater is already alien stuff, so take photos of the people queuing at Timbre 4 and then put on an exhibition at the Palais de Glace.

Netflix responded to Spielberg by giving it a class in social justice: that “Netflix is ​​the access for all the people who can’t always afford a ticket.” That “Netflix works in cities without cinemas…”, etcetera, etcetera.



“Drunk” or the day a film by a Dogma director became popular and massive, Photo Netflix

The anti netflix they also reproach the platform get off the line “with the theme of gays or lesbians in all the series” and that it cannot “replace the video stores where everything was, while Neflix programs what it wants…”.

Months ago, the monster premiered drunk, from Thomas Vinterberg, Danish known for being part of the Dogma 95 movement, and director of The celebration (1998).

As is often the case with Netflix theatrical releases, for the first time ever Vintenberg was a commercial success.

In a medieval zapping we find the program of pampita and we see a blonde talking about movies. The person in charge of Shows telling the driver not about Aníbal Pachano but about drunk. Telling him not because of the movie and much less because of the director -who mispronounced-, nor because of his dogmatic artistic movement, but by Netflix:Netflix took Vintenberg to Pampita’s living room!. Imagine the Dane who despises humanity perplexed, stunned, saying: “This is what it is to have arrived!”

In addition, empathic with minorities Netflix. And not always empathetic for falling into dissolvable clods of political correctness. Example: at the end of the year, for the Holidays, he premiered two great films, and he did it on the 24th and the 31st, putting himself in the place of those who do not want or cannot meet with those people called “family”.

The monopoly platform made us quality company with the film about Lucrecia Martel’s admirer, and with the apocalyptic comedy by Leonardo Dicaprio. There was no popcorn. We saw the two eating Russian salad and vittel toné.

