Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner & More Share Retro Looks At Their Iconic Characters In Viral Challenge Posts

Every day, for better or worse, a new challenge arises on social media. Sometimes fans get the nostalgia itch scratched when some of their favorite stars provide some great throwback moments online. But a new challenge has inspired some of Hollywood’s actresses to give viewers all the feels with a few retrospective glances. This time around, notables like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Drew Barrymore and more went the nostalgic route by showcasing their most iconic characters.

Viewers have been clamoring for more as stars join the challenge that went viral. But the trend didn’t start with Berry and Garner as cluelessAlicia Silverstone chose to highlight some of her most famous roles in indie-pop duo The Ting Tings’ tune “That’s Not My Name.” The challenge followed the actress’s Clueless-themed debut on TikTok. Of course, Silverstone had to highlight her early career, so she’ll check it out. Instagram montage below.

Apparently after witnessing the release of Silverstone, Drew Barrymore was inspired and decided to create a highlight reel of his iconic roles, including Charlie’s Angels, Never been Kissed, the wedding singerY Eastern Time See what other roles Barrymore gave him on Instagram video for good measure.

Seeing her contemporaries like Barrymore and the highlights of the Silverstone race inspired Juliette Lewis to show moviegoers that she was no one-trick pony. Lewis used her Instagram post to recall her role in iconic movies like the cape of fear, What is eating Gilbert GrapeY Natural Born KillersAmong others.

Drew Barrymore inspired not only Lewis, but also her friend, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. Starting out as a child actress, Witherspoon couldn’t help but showcase her iconic roles from the last three decades, including a special moment for everyone’s favorite pink-clad lawyer, Elle Woods. Check out her Instagram post of iconic role after role below.

Jennifer Garner saw all the fun and had to post her featured video on Instagram. Garner gave viewers a mix of sugar and spice as she showcased her diverse acting resume, which includes everything from her Alias to his Capitol One campaigns.

Halle Berry saw the challenge and wanted to remind moviegoers why she has been a Hollywood staple for four decades. Of course, Berry’s Instagram video included a mix of movies from the 1990s to the present with Catwoman starting things despite the enemies of the movie.

Kerry Washington was on it when she jumped at the chance to enter the viral challenge with her movie montage. Her participation in the challenge was a full circle moment as she Scandal star originally auditioned Dionne in clueless. Washington showcased her diverse resume by including a nice nod to fixer-upper Olivia Pope herself. See what else she included on her Instagram nostalgia trip for fans.

While all of these actresses allowed many devoted fans to relive precious moments, they are all very reserved and busy in 2022.