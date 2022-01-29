Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner & More Share Retro Looks At Their Iconic Characters In Viral Challenge Posts

Every day, for better or worse, a new challenge arises on social media. Sometimes fans get the nostalgia itch scratched when some of their favorite stars provide some great throwback moments online. But a new challenge has inspired some of Hollywood’s actresses to give viewers all the feels with a few retrospective glances. This time around, notables like Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner, Drew Barrymore and more went the nostalgic route by showcasing their most iconic characters.

Viewers have been clamoring for more as stars join the challenge that went viral. But the trend didn’t start with Berry and Garner as cluelessAlicia Silverstone chose to highlight some of her most famous roles in indie-pop duo The Ting Tings’ tune “That’s Not My Name.” The challenge followed the actress’s Clueless-themed debut on TikTok. Of course, Silverstone had to highlight her early career, so she’ll check it out. Instagram montage below.

