‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the last movie in which the original team is seen – Movie News

The group of protagonists will also appear in a Christmas special that will arrive on Disney + this winter 2022.

Everything comes to an end and that will happen to the mythical Guardians of the Galaxy. We already knew that the third installment of the saga directed by James Gunn was going to be the last, but not that it would be the last time we saw him together.

This has been confirmed by James Gunn himself in an interview with dead linein which he explains that is working to give fans a worthy ending to this group of superheroes and their last adventure together:

This is the end for us. This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians… I just want to be true to the characters and true to the story and give it closure that it deserves. That’s always a little scary. I’m doing the best I can

There is no information about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nor of Christmas special coming to Disney+ this winter 2022. What we do know is that both productions will return Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Zoë Saldana, despite the fact that their fate is still up in the air after Avengers: Endgame.

Among the new faces, Will Poulter joins as Adam Warlock, one of the most important characters in Marvel comics with the ability to project the souls of other people to other bodies thanks to the Soul Gem. Could he save Gamora like this?

From Marvel to DC Comics

James Gunn is also the director of the new suicide squad, one of the most acclaimed latest movies from DC Comics. It became such a success that Warner Bros. once again opted for the director to create and direct the series of The peacemaker.

Starring John Cena, the fiction follows the story of Christopher Smith after the events that took place in the suicide squad. To redeem himself, he will have to save the world from an alien invasion called the Butterfly Project.