“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be the end of the story of the heroic team, confirmed James Gunn

The third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” will be the end for Peter Quill and his fellow adventurers. (Marvel Studios)

In 2014, the first delivery of Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters and became one of the most beloved films in the Hollywood Cinematic Universe. Marvel. James Gunn was the mastermind of this version live action of the comic book superhero team, and continued his story with a second film in 2017. After a controversy over some controversial comments on Twitter, he was removed from the production company and returned a few years later to work on the third part. By then, he had already become a major asset in the DC Extended Universe after directing the suicide squad and later work on the series peacemaker.

In conversation with the podcast Hero Nation (from Variety), the 55-year-old filmmaker confirmed that the next film will be the last of this group of characters. “ This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians ”, he said and described what this last trip will be like for them: “ Is big. It’s so, so big and dark and different than what people might expect it to be. ”.

James Gunn returned to direct the saga based on the comics he designed for the big screen in 2014. (Marvel Studios)

Gunn’s ultimate goal will be to “stay true to the characters, the story, and give people the conclusion they deserve from the story.” However, the process of writing the script has not been easy and there is certainly a fear of failing in this great return to the Marvel big screen after five years. “That’s always a little scary. I’m doing the best I can […] I’m aware that the third movie in most trilogies sucks, but not always.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 He is currently in the middle of filming, as members of the production have let him know. In the last weeks, Zoe Saldanawho gives life to Gamora, has shared videos of herself characterized again as the adopted daughter of Thanos, completely green and with her remembered suit. The film is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.

Superheroes appeared in the battle against Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame”. (Marvel Studios)

What happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU?

Although there is no official synopsis yet, it is known that the plot will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The last we saw of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his colleagues was that they took off towards the galaxy in an unknown direction, after the battle against Thanos in which they participated to defend the universe together with the Avengers and other superheroes from Marvel. Notably, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) he invited himself to the crew to join his journey.

It’s unclear if the God of Thunder will be an official member of the group, but Taika Waititi revealed that Pratt would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the saga starring Hemsworth. That is to say, it is understood that the Asgardian traveled with them for a time and opened their path at some point, since his story will cross again with that of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now turned into the female Thor.

It is recalled that I Am Groot It will be another project in this universe that will be directly related to the films of Guardians of the Galaxy. The animated fiction will focus on the cute Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and will feature the appearance of other characters, will be told in the form of shorts directed by Kirsten Lepore. Its premiered in Disney+ It will be this year and will be part of Phase 4 of the UCM.

