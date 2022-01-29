Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the team’s farewell

James Gunn, director of the first two films of Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad and currently credited as writer and director of the series peacemaker for HBO Max, he talked about the third and apparently final installment of the Guardians. In Gunn’s words, this would be the last adventure of the current team, a proper farewell.

In an interview with Deadline, the director talked about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, or Vol 3, if you prefer.

“This is the end for us. It will be the last time people will see this team of Guardians… I just want to do the characters and the story justice, give the audience a well-deserved closure to the story. So it’s always a little scary; I’m doing the best I can.”

The current cast of Guardians of the Galaxy includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Rocket voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Groot voiced by Vin Diesel. Following the firing – and reinstatement – ​​of James Gunn due to past inconvenience with Disney, Bautista also considered giving the final goodbye to his character and not working with the house of the mouse anymore.

There is another possibility and that is that, despite the fact that the current team separates, their characters may exist individually and return in other productions. Especially now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has more cosmic and multiversal reaches. It’s unlikely that a new team or fourth movie will be in the works in the future, but you never know.