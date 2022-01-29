George Clooney thinks Ben Affleck ‘deserves’ an Oscar for ‘The Tender Bar’ and he’s not the only one

the Hollywood star George Clooney is all praise for his fellow actor Ben Affleck.

the actor of midnight sky, 60, who recently led Affleck, of 49, in the role of Amazon-Prime The Tender Bar, recently spoke about why the actor from argus ‘deserves’ to win another Academy Award in his career.

On Friday, while speaking with dead line about the star gone girl , Clooney He said: “You know, Ben has been through the doorbell. It’s been as high as you could get. He stood on stage and won a couple of Oscars.”

“He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he’s had some tough times as well.”, he added.

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan

The Ocean’s Eleven star continued: “Some of [sus momentos difíciles], as he’s said many times, he inflicted them on himself, but he’s a fighter, he’s been out there, and he showed up in this one in such a big way and in such a kind way.”

“He’s been doing it for a while, and it’s fun to see the reactions to it, and it would be wonderful if the same kind of attention was paid to it. [a los Oscar]. I think he deserved it.”, he added.

A new stage in Ben Affleck’s career

Affleck has recently been reflecting on his past film experiences, calling “Armageddon” a movie. “absurd” and admitting that the “Gigli” box office bomb caused him to “really question things” about his career.

“The Tender Bar” is based on the memoirs of the journalist J. R. Moehringer, winner of Pulitzer Prize. The review of IndieWire described the film as a “pleasantly anecdotal walk down memory lane” with a “soft mood”.

“I would like to believe, and continue to believe, that there is a way that adult films can still survive and survive in theaters. But in general, in the world’s understanding of the commercial end of this, that may very well mean that the deal is a short window into the theatrical world and then broadcast, for a lot more people to see.”added Clooney about “The Tender Bar” which premiered in Amazon Prime Video.