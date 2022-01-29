George Clooney Reveals Ben Affleck’s Solid Performance in The Tender Bar

The trailer for George Clooney’s latest directing effort at The Tender Bar has finally arrived.. The film stars Tye Sheridan as JR Moehringer, a famous Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose eponymous memoir serves as the film’s source material. Ben Affleck plays Moehringer’s Uncle Charlie, the bar owner who wields enormous influence over the boy who grew up without a father figure.

The trailer focuses on both Moehringer’s childhood and his college days, where he decided to become a writer. Despite having an absent father, there was still a large family presence in his life, where he spent a lot of time with his grandfather, played by Christopher Lloyd. Although the film is definitely Moehringer’s story, the main theme is based on the relationship between the nephew and the uncle.

In addition to Sheridan, Affleck and Lloyd, The Tender Bar also stars Lily Rabe as JR’s mother Dorothy and Max Martini as JR’s absent father Max Casella, Sondra James and Briana Middleton co-star. Filming took place from February to mid-April this year. The film had its world premiere at the London Film Festival earlier this month.

The Tender Bar marks Clooney’s eighth time directing a feature film, and it’s also the second film he hasn’t directed or starred in. It will open in select theaters on December 17 and nationwide on December 22 before streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), an orphan boy growing up in the glare of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the most affectionate of a variety of quirky father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with the opportunities he’s been denied, and leaves the home of his rowdy, albeit reluctant, father (Christopher Lloyd), JR begins to pursue valiantly, if not always with Grace, her father’s romantic and career dreams, with one foot persistently in Uncle Charlie’s bar. @worldwide