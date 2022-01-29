Genetic predisposition is among the risk factors for atopic dermatitis

The expert specified that prevention is key to avoiding serious conditions.

Dr. Eneida De La Torre, dermatologist and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Dermatology, exclusively told Medicine and Public Health that dermatitis atopic has a genetic component important within the diagnostic criteria in the patients who suffer from it.

“It is known that there are genetic factors and there is something called the atopic triad, this means that the patients who suffer from atopic dermatitis are going to have conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis and skin dermatitis in their genetics or family history,” he explained.

“When a patient presents to us with atopic dermatitis, we always ask him if there is a history of these conditions in his family, since it is proven that these risk factors are linked and therefore allow this genetic predisposition to develop,” he added. .

Another important aspect that he highlighted is that children who have suffered from respiratory infections such as bronchiolitis, could also suffer from asthma and atopic dermatitis.

“In Puerto Rico we see a lot of dust from the Sahara and fungi. When these climate changes occur where the patients tend to worsen on specific dates such as summer, the patients They experience severe itching. For this, parents are called upon to take better care of ourselves, for example, by keeping ourselves cool, and in winter the other way around, the cold comes, because we must moisturize the skin well because we know that it is the environment that triggers the condition, because We already have that predisposition genetically,” he explained.

He also indicated that the sun by itself is not a factor determinant for the exacerbation of the condition, since, as indicated at the beginning, the genetic factors are the ones that predominate when it comes to presenting dermatitis atopic On the other hand, ultraviolet rays are a therapeutic option for this condition.

“The skin barrier is known to be affected by a factor genetic, then the patient cannot have a complete structure of his skin and it is this protective barrier that is responsible for protecting us from the environment and bacteria. When this barrier of our skin is not working properly, then the predisposition to develop skin rashes comes,” he said.

He indicated that in his queries the patients mention increases in temperature as one of the moments in which they feel the greatest discomfort, “in what is known as phototherapy, which is taking sunlight, which is one of the treatments for the condition and so we know that the problem is not sunlight, but it is generally the heat and the environment that makes the patients may have these episodes.

He mentioned that dermatitis is a condition where nearly 60% of the patients will present it in their first years of life, and up to 90% of the patients they could experience it in the first five years of their life.

“Which means that it is the children who begin to manifest this condition, for this we make a call for education to parents so that they properly treat their children’s skin from infancy, taking them to the pediatrician and the dermatologist to achieve a accurate diagnosis and from an early age,” he exhorted.

incidence of dermatitis from infancy to adulthood

Regarding whether a pediatric patient can grow up with the condition, Dr. De La Torre specified that the medical literature has shown that some children can continue with the condition into adulthood, but it also depends on the medical follow-up of that child.

“If the patient does not receive the correct treatment because his factor is genetic, he can have recurrence throughout life. It is known that 50% of children will have their condition in childhood and usually in adolescence. In the latter stage tends to subside, while there is the other 50% who have the condition quite persistent throughout their lives and there is another percentage that are adults who present it for the first time in their adulthood,” he explained.

Nutrition in patients with dermatitis

The specialist explained that nutrition can affect our body, since there are foods that cause allergies in the patients, but it is not only what they consume, but the environment that surrounds them.

“The patient, due to his condition and for genetic reasons, is prone to developing these types of conditions due to what surrounds him in the environment, as I mentioned earlier, dust, cold, heat, but also what we eat affects the development of this type of allergies,” he said.

He reiterated that there are some allergens that have already been tested and that are not beneficial for the patients suffering from atopic dermatitis. “Some foods such as cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, fish, soy, wheat and processed foods are not recommended for this type of patient. However, each person and each organism is different, which is why I always reiterate that, if they observe that when eating something and at the moment the skin is exacerbated, that food should be avoided,” he stressed.

treatments for dermatitis atopic

On the other hand, he emphasized the importance of going to the specialist in time, whether it be the dermatologist or the pediatrician, who should guide the patients regardless of their age so that this condition is controlled and therefore does not affect their mental health.

“We always tell the patients who should avoid very strong soaps and perfumes, also look for special products for washing clothes, free of perfumes or recommended by dermatologists. The above specifications should be kept in mind for your general skin care,” she said.

In reference to treatments in severe cases, the dermatologist explained that “not all steroids for treatment are the same, so treatment must be personalized, only in this way can greater risks be avoided.”

In the event that the treatments mentioned above do not have the expected results, there are injection-based medications that have already been tested specifically for the condition of atopic dermatitis, which will work directly on that cascade of inflammation that causes the skin to break down. become inflamed and itchy, he reported.

Mental health in patients with dermatitis

On the other hand, he stressed that it is important to support these patients because the disease directly affects their social and emotional environment.

“In the case of a child, because of the issue of soaps, creams and all the care that this condition entails, in addition to how itching affects sleep, it is a very annoying skin disease,” he said.

Another element to consider is that the appearance of the skin due to dermatitis can be teased, especially in children. There are even patients who tend to cover their skin with long-sleeved shirts in times of intense heat, because they don’t want their skin to show.

“This is then a difficult situation for the patient, which makes them feel stigmatized to the point of thinking that it is a contagious disease, which is not the case, people tend to ask uncomfortable questions about the condition, but what people they don’t know is that dermatitis atopic is difficult to treat and each patient responds differently to treatment,” said Dr. de la Torre.

For this reason, he stressed that this dermatological problem is not spread from person to person, since it is the patient who inherits the condition and it is the environment that causes it to exacerbate.

“The skin is the largest organ of the body, the skin will always have something, so we believe that each patient should have their dermatologist and go to him at least once a year,” he concluded.