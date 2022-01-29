Friends: How Much Money Jennifer Aniston Earns Per Year From Reruns Of The Show

Jennifer Aniston is not only funny, talented and hard-working, but she is also very rich. Since landing the role of Rachel Green on Friends, the actress has taken home huge amounts of money for her work on the show.

July 25, 2021 4:01 p.m.

When friends debuted in 1994, Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer received $22,500 per episode. During Season 3, that figure rose substantially after all six actors collectively negotiated their salaries.

Jennifer Aniston makes $20 million a year from Friends reruns

The stars were paid $75,000 per episode that season, which rose to $85,000 in Season 4. By Season 5, the actors earned $100,000 per episode, rising to $125,000 in Season 6. Although the actors became bringing home hefty paychecks, their salaries just kept growing, earning a whopping $1 million per episode for the past two seasons.

After what friends ended in 2004, Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars continued to find success in other avenues. However, they continue to profit from the show, as they are paid a good amount of money each year for reruns of Friends.

The actors received a cut from Netflix’s streaming deal for the series, in which the streamer paid $100 million in 2018 to keep the show on its platform. Friends definitely moved to hbo max in 2020. Each star is believed to have gotten a 2% cut from Netflix’s streaming deal, amounting to roughly $2 million each.

Jennifer Aniston per episode earned a good sum of money for Friends

Jennifer Aniston Makes Millions of Dollars Every Year From Friends Reruns

Jennifer Aniston she’s one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, and it’s all thanks to Friends. The actress played Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004 and has earned quite a bit of money for her work on the show. Although the series has been off the air for years, Aniston still earns a whopping $20 million per year from reruns alone.