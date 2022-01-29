Four Marvel Movies To Watch If You Liked Eternals

Eternals hit theaters in November 2021 and joined the ambitious Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it received mixed reviews, it became one of the favorite films of several fans.

The story introduces us to The Eternals, who are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers. For thousands of years they lived in secret on Earth and have never intervened in the fate of the population. However, everything will change with the arrival of a new threat.

the movie was directed by Chloe Zhaowho won a Oscar for Best Direction for Nomadland. As for his castwas headed by great stars: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Haringtonamong others.

If You Saw Eternals, Don’t Miss These Marvel Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Even if Eternals tells us in detail the story of The Eternals and the heavenlythe truth is that other films of Marvel They also touched on this topic. One of them is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy.

In this installment of the franchise, viewers can meet Ego, one of the protagonists. In addition to being the father of Peter, a character played by Chris Prattwas also a Heavenly.

Avengers: Infinity War

In Eternalsthe main characters mention the confrontation between the avengers with Thanos. Likewise, they also emphasize the effects that the discharge of energy from the gems. Therefore, this marvel movie It is perfect to see before, and also after.

Avengers: Endgame

And if we talk about infinity warwe also cannot jump from the list to Avengers: Endgame. Without a doubt, she became one of the most applauded and box office movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While infinity war brings us into the confrontation with Thanos, end game ends this war and an era. And although that problem has ended, in Eternals we will see the effects that are still causing the two clicks.

Captain Marvel

We add this movie to the list due to appearance of the Skrulls. These characters appear in the comics as deviants, and can change shape. Thanks to Captain Marvelwe found that there are some Skrulls who are allies of Nick Fury and of the Earth.

In Eternals we know Kroa deviant who has the ability to change shape and is connected to the Skrulls.

