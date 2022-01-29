Five actors who were almost part of Marvel’s UCM

The UCM has been very lucky to have some of the most prominent and acclaimed actors in the sector. From veterans like Robert Downey Jr. and Michael DouglasFrom rising superstars like Tom Holland and Brie Larson, there’s no shortage of talent bringing Marvel Comics’ greatest heroes to life on the big screen.

But, although some interpreters of the MCU may seem suitable for their respective characters, some had to earn the role by hand because they were not the first choice. That is why we bring five actors who were able to sign for Marvel Studios.

John Krasinski as Captain America

John Krasinski is one of many actors who auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers, before Chris Evans snatched it from him. Years later, Krasinki jokingly recalled that he had lost confidence seeing a very muscular Chris Hemsworth at the audition and admitted that they would never have done as well as Evans playing Captain America.

Timothy Chalamet as Spider-Man

Chalamet has confessed that he did very poorly in his 2015 audition. However, following the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the current cast commented that Chalamet would be the perfect Harry Osborne for a future Spider-Man movie.

Daniel Craig as Thor

According to Screen Rant, Daniel Craig confirmed in 2008 that Marvel had approached him about taking on the role of the God of Thunder in the 2011 film, but decided that playing 007 was more than enough for one man and turned him down. Other candidates for the role of Thor were Kevin McKidd and Liam Hemsworth, the brother of whom he finally got it.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

Due to Robert Downey Jr.’s troubled past, Marvel producers were very reluctant to cast him in the role of Iron Man, hence the myriad of stars, including Tom Cruise, who were offered the part. Cruise turned down the offer because it didn’t sit well with him.

Many argue that the MCU franchise would not exist if Cruise had been cast in the role. Some are even toying with the idea of ​​including Cruise as Iron Man in the multiverse to see how it would work.

Jason Momoa as Drax

After getting noticed in projects like Game of Thrones and Conan, Jason Momoa’s first potential foray into superhero movies could have come years ago, when he auditioned for the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

When he ended up playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCEU, both he and Dave Bautista arguably landed the perfect roles. His fans might have rioted if Momoa’s long hair and stocky frame had to be modified for the role of Drax.

