Fitness: 4 exercises to lose weight fast after 40

After 40 years the body is not the same and once you decide to change your lifestyle and lose weight, may be a bit more difficult. But nevertheless, losing weight is not impossible, you just have to eat a balanced diet and incorporate the physical activity to your daily routine. For you to achieve it, I have for you the 4 exercises with which you can keep fit and get rid of those pounds of more that you do not want. Try these tips fitness and transform your Health!

A good one workout routine includes stretching, cardio, and physical activity with weights; all these exercises they help you Health stay one hundred and that the passing of the years does not wreak havoc on your Body. Of course, I recommend that before considering doing any exercise for lose weight fast, ask your doctor what type of sport you can do according to your state of health.

Exercises for over 40 years at home

Bike

20 minutes a day of bike they will help you stay fit and lose weight fast after 40. East exercise It will also strengthen your bones and make you feel better mentally.

Photo: Unsplash

Squat with weights

you can use a kettlebell or dumbbells, whichever you choose will work for you lose weight. Include 5 sets of squats with 20 repetitions each in your training routine and you will notice the change in your body.

Arm exercise with weights or elastic bands

A form of lose weight fast and lose those kilos what do you have more is doing arm exercises with dumbbells or elastic bands. On the one hand, you strengthen your muscles and on the other, you will burn calories easily.

Photo: Freepik

Walk

A hike does a lot for your body: with 30 minutes you can burn fat and help your body to lose weight fast. Wear comfortable tennis shoes and go for a walk at a good speed. In a short time you will notice that lose weight.