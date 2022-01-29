Finneas O’Connell: The brother, protector and architect in the shadow of Billie Eilish’s success | People

When your sister becomes the most acclaimed female pop artist at age 19, she can brag about being the youngest singer to win all four major Grammy Awards (album, record, song, and breakout artist of the year) and getting position 14 songs at once on the list Billboard Hot 100 the least you can feel is pride. But if you have been part of all those achievements, it also has to produce satisfaction. This is how Finneas O’Connell thinks, the least visible part of Billie Eilish but not the least successful. At 23 years old, the older brother of one of the singers of the moment and one of the icons of the generation Z (those born between the mid-nineties and 2010) considers himself lucky to be able to do what he likes with one of the people he loves most in the world. It is common to see them together on red carpets, they share awards because the musical works are written and composed by four hands and he is the shadowy architect of many of the triumphs in the short but intense career of the young American. “If I’m writing a song with Billie, I’m just trying to help her tell whatever story she wants to talk about, exchange ideas, listen to her opinions,” the producer explained to the magazine. Atwood in 2018.

More information

When in 2019 the world heard Billie Eilish’s song Bad Guy, co-written and produced by Finneas, music pundits spoke of the future of pop being in his hands. It was the subsequent confirmation of the success obtained with Ocean Eyes, a track the brothers wrote for Billie’s dance teacher to choreograph, which ended up going viral on SoundClound in 2016 and leading to their record deal. But Finneas had already made music before and alone: ​​he is 21 singles and an EP, with their first song, new-girl, released in 2016. In addition to his own music and Billie’s, he has produced other big pop stars, from Demi Lovato to Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello. Now, the also winner of five other Grammy awards, including the best producer of the year in 2020, he wants to try his luck alone again and prepares his debut album, from which he has already released its first single American Cliché.

For a time, Finneas managed to dabble in music, with his high school band The Slightlys, as well as acting, though he barely made it past bit parts. He was a student of Cameron Diaz in bad teacher; acted alongside her parents in the family drama life inside outand has participated in several chapters of glee or modern-family. Sons of the singer-songwriter and actress Maggie Baird and the musician and actor Patrick O’Connell, the artistic vein of these brothers is very evident.

His complicity inside and outside music is reflected well in The World’s a Little Blurry (The world is a little blurry), the tape about Billie Eilish directed by RJ Cutler for Apple TV +. Finneas and Billie grew up together, raised in a world that despite being part of the industry has always been surrounded by love and trust. And like any older brother, Finneas can’t help but also be one of Billie’s protectors, especially after she got a restraining order in February against a 23-year-old stalker who had been camping out in front of her house since last summer. “We have a team that we really trust and our parents are around her, but because of the number of people we know, I always try to facilitate a safe environment for her,” the musician recently explained to The Times. “Now she is 19 years old, but she is very young and I, in these years, had to be as protective as possible. Not in an authoritarian way, but to make sure that no one is a scoundrel with her ”, insisted the one who has composed the song together with her sister no time to diethe soundtrack of the new installment of the James Bond saga that is looking for a place in the 2022 Oscars.

Finneas O’Connell now lives in a separate house close to the one his parents own in Los Angeles, and he still sees his sister very often because their home doubles as his studio. “99% of the second album has been conceived here”, he admitted to The Times about the new studio work that Billie Eilish is preparing. With her big blue eyes and messy hair, Finneas has become something of a sex symbol since she graced the cover of the magazine in February 2020. GQ or every time he posts a photo on Instagram for his more than three million followers. “I don’t feel like a sex symbol at all. But nevertheless, [Billie y yo] we make fun of everything. So when they praise me, I’ll be lovingly intimidated. But, yes, the sex symbol is not part of my list of own definitions. I have a lazy eye!”, he joked in his interview on The Times.

Like his sister, who has spoken openly about suffering from Tourette’s syndrome or the years in which he has had depression, Finneas does not hide his problems either and on social networks he has acknowledged that he is going to therapy. As a member of a generation that is born with the digital age on, she also uses her platforms to promote her work, praise her family, and show the love she feels for her partner, her. influencer Claudia Sulewski for whom she has composed a song of the same name and for whom many of her followers have drawn a great resemblance to her sister.