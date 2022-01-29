Find a mistake in ‘Don’t look up’ that already has millions of views and the director responds

Don’t look up is the new Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence that everyone is talking about. A few days after its premiere on the platform, the film has already become a success around the world with millions of people who have already declared themselves fans.





read also

Drafting

So much so that social networks have already been filled with comments, reviews and even a video of a user who claims to have seen an alleged mistake in a scene that seemed to be an editing mistake.

Well, it is a scene that lasts only a few seconds and is very difficult to see unless you are analyzing each cut of the film: “You can see the entire film crew standing, like in three or four frames. They’re like, ‘Oh, they probably won’t notice,'” the user said in a TikTok video.

@sightpicture #dontlookup #oops #moviemistakes ♬ original sound – Ben Köhler DP

The image lasts only a few moments, but when the film stops just at the right moment, it is inevitable to see exactly what Ben Köhler, the tiktoker behind the @sightpicture account.

The video has quickly gone around the world and accumulates millions of views: “How is it possible that no one noticed the error before its premiere on the platform, being a production with so many millions of dollars invested”, everyone wonders. users.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

The debate was quickly served on the table: Was the scene really a production failure or a premeditated act of the filmmakers? The discussion has reached such a level that the director of the film, Adam McKay, has been forced to solve the mystery.

“What a good eye!” McKay assures those who have noticed the shot, while revealing that “We left the equipment stumble on purpose to commemorate the strange experience of filming,” the director writes on his Twitter account referring to to filming in the midst of coronavirus.