Final today of the Benidorm Fest live: How to vote in Benidorm Fest 2022 live online

Follow live the end of benidorm fest in the 1 of Spanish Television. After the semifinals held on January 26 and 27, Rayden, Tanxugueiras, Varry Brava, Rigoberta Bandini, Gonzalo Hermida, XEINN, White Dove Y chanell They will be in charge of singing on the stage of the Benidorm Fest. Who will be the artist or group that represents Spain in Eurovision 2022?

Rayden, Tanxugueiras, Varry Brava and Chanel ask the public to support them

Rayden He was the first to pronounce himself: “Whoever wins, that it is being seen that it is going to be a lottery, that they support it because this is going to make many artists come next year”

Tanxugueiras, for their part, have assured that “we want to thank all the people behind it. We want to go to Turin for us and for you, for all the support you are giving us. Spain is prepared to carry out an inclusive project”.

the boys from Varry Brava They have been very forceful: “Long live the ‘Benidorm Fest’ because it is very important for the music of our country. ‘Raffaella’ lives by being free and living without labels, and we want to take this message to Turin”

chanell He wanted to speak on behalf of her and her team: “We have worked very hard to get here, I would not have imagined sharing the stage with such gigantic artists. If you liked it, vote for us because we would be very excited to represent Spain in Turin”.



NIA and Nyno Vargas, guests, step on the stage of the ‘Benidorm Fest’

The winner of ‘Operación Triunfo 2020’ and the former contestant of ‘Survivors 2020’ have been invited to this gala to perform ‘I’m dying of laughter’, their new collaboration that is giving them so much joy.

Review of the performances of the Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’

After Máximo Huerta announced that the telephone lines had been opened, he wanted to review the performances so that people could refresh their memory. We were not only able to see a fragment of the song, but also the artists from the ‘Green Room’.



Phone lines open!

Máximo Huerta has been confused when announcing that the televoting lines have been opened, since he has made the following statement: “The lines are closed!” He then rectified, making it clear that we could already vote for our favorite artists. In this way, you have remembered how to do it through phone call and SMS.

Blanca Paloma closes the turn of performances with ‘Secreto de agua’

The artist is in charge of performing, lastly, in this Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’. He does it to interpret one of the most emotional songs of this contest, ‘Secret de agua’. In the first semifinal he managed to excite us, and now he has achieved it even more after having made a series of changes both in production and lighting.

Gonzalo Hermida, also present with ‘Who would say it’

The artist, despite having repeated the Coronavirus test twice, still continues to test positive. Therefore, he has not been able to step on the stage of the Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’. In this way, the music video for ‘Who would say’ has been broadcast, just as it happened in the second semi-final. Once again, we are excited!

XEINN performs at the ‘Benidorm Fest’ with ‘Eco’

The artist has performed in sixth position, interpreting ‘Eco’. It is one of the songs that is getting the most reproductions on digital platforms, due to the message it transmits and how catchy it is. He got into the final on his own merits, and he has shown it again with this great performance in the ‘Benidorm Fest’ Grand Final.

Rigoberta Bandini performs ‘Ay mama’

The Catalan artist debuts in the Grand Final being one of the favorites to win with ‘Ay mama’, a song that is not stopping playing. Although he has made few changes in the production, he has made changes in lighting. The audience at the Palau D’Esports L’illa in Benidorm has not stopped singing the song from start to finish.

Chanel shines with its own light with ‘SloMo’

The young woman stomping in her semifinal, achieving the highest score of the night. It is more than evident that Chanel managed to leave us speechless and has done it again in the Grand Final. On this occasion, in addition to some production and lighting plans, he wanted to surprise with a new look, also by Carmen Farala. It reminds us of the one he wore in the semi-final, but it shines even more. Like her!

Varry Brava makes us enjoy with ‘Raffaella’

Aarön, Vicente and Óscar have stepped onto the stage of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ final with their spectacular tribute to Raffaella Carrà. If they go to Turin, they would make the presenter, singer and actress present at the musical contest. Their performance stands out for having improved certain production plans and, above all, for that good vibe that they have always shown to have.

Tanxugueiras performs ‘Terra’

Aida, Sabela and Olaia have come out on stage at the ‘Benidorm Fest’ to perform ‘Terra’. Regarding their performance in the first semifinal, they have made a large number of changes in terms of performance. Now we are facing the performance that we expected and needed from the Galician women.

Rayden opens the Grand Final with ‘Calle de la llorería’

The artist from Alcalá de Henares was the first to step on the stage of the Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’. Rayden has managed to surprise the audience even more, with some improvements in performance compared to the performance he did just a couple of days ago in the second semi-final. He has embroidered it!

The presenters of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ greet the spectators

Máximo Huerta, Alaska and Inés Hernand have appeared in the image to greet the spectators of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ Grand Final. Immediately afterwards, they begin to explain the order of action as well as the way in which the vote will be carried out. They make it clear that, in case of a tie, who decides is the public.

Pastora Soler is in charge of opening the stage of the Grand Final

The representative of Spain in ‘Eurovisión 2012’ gets on the stage of ‘Benidorm Fest’ to interpret a most special version of ‘Stay with me’. He has been accompanied by a choir on stage!

The Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’ begins!

After so much waiting, the grand finale of the musical contest finally begins with which we will meet the representative of Spain in ‘Eurovision 2022’.

There is less left for the Grand Final to begin!

This last installment of ‘Benidorm Fest’ will begin at 10:10 p.m. and will be broadcast live on La 1 de Televisión Española, RTVE Play and the international channel. In a few hours we will know who will become the winner of this edition.

Rigoberta Bandini is the favorite to win

According to the bets, the Catalan artist would be the one who would take the bronze microphone and, therefore, would represent Spain in ‘Eurovision 2022’ to be held in the Italian city of Urin.

Rayden will be in charge of opening the Grand Final of the ‘Benidorm Fest’

After the draw that took place last Friday, January 28, with María Eizaguirre, Melani García and Eva Mora, we were able to find out the order of performance of this last installment of the ‘Benidorm Fest’. In this concrete way, we know that Rayden is in charge of acting in the first position, while Blanca Paloma will be the last performance of the night.

