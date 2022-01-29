Felipe Caicedo underpins Inter Milan’s attack

It is an open secret that the Inter de Milan has become, with its own merits, one of the protagonists par excellence of this winter session of the market in 2022. Surely, the nerazzurri They have given rise to countless news over the last few weeks.

Follow after this ad

Now, it is the turn to echo a definitive incorporation for the offensive plot of the current champion of the A series. As the Lombard team has announced through its official channels, Felipe Caicedo (33 years old) has landed on the Giuseppe Mezza.

Reinforcement of guarantees by Simone Inzaghi

Therefore, the Ecuadorian attacker says goodbye to the Genoa to commit to the cast of Simone Inzaghi. A coach, by the way, with whom he already worked during his time at Lazio. And we are talking about an old acquaintance of our League, since he played for Malaga, Levante and Espanyol.

Likewise, we cannot ignore the fact that Gianluca Scamacca (23 years old, Sassuolo) is the one chosen by Inter for next season. This being the case, Inzaghi’s men are going to do the unspeakable in order to prolong their reign in Serie A. As is evident, they hope to enjoy a great version of Caicedo.