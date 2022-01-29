‘Fast and furious’: the reason why Vin Diesel chose John Cena as Dominic Toretto’s brother | Fast and Furious | Movies nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and furious” (“Fast and Furious” in its original language) became one of the most successful and popular franchises in action movies. The story, under the tutelage of Universal Pictures, began with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, playing Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner, and over time a large number of characters have been incorporated that have stolen the public’s affection. .

The franchise “Fast and Furious” has grown exponentially over the years. It began as a portrait of street racing until it became true works of global espionage, smuggling and explosions wherever the protagonists go. The next installment will be “F9”, where our favorite characters will arrive in space to face new challenges and adventures.

The penultimate installment of the original saga will mark the return of several classic characters from the team of Dominic TorettoVin Diesel. In addition to the participation of John Cena as the antagonist and the reappearance of Han, who was supposed to have died. Universal Pictures will release “Fast and Furious 9″ until May 28, 2021, after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WHY JOHN CENA WAS CHOSEN TO PLAY DOM TORETTO’S BROTHER

John Cena will enter the franchise “Fast and Furious” As Jakob Toretto, Dominic’s younger brother, Jakob is described as a high-performance driver, master thief and deadly assassin, who is also a Cipher agent.

Apparently in the “F9” trailer, Cipher and Jakob will join forces to destroy Dom and his family. The villain of the previous installment intends to use the rivalry that exists between the Toretto brothers to consummate her revenge.

In an interview with EW, Vin Diesel explained why John Cena was the perfect actor for the role of Jakob. The American actor showed that Cena had all the qualities to bring this character to life in F9.

“I felt like it did [el director] Justin [Lim]; the casting of that character could go a million different ways. And at the same time, a very, very, very difficult character to cast. Because of that, you have to go with your gut, you have to go with your heart, and when I met John, he checked all the boxes. He had an energy that caused a kind of curiosity about all the Torettos. And he did an excellent job,” explained Diesel.

Cipher and Jakob have a common enemy: Dominic Toretto. What will be your plan to destroy it? (Photo: Universal Pictures)



While the Fast and Furious franchise has been around for two decades, there’s just so much we don’t really know about the characters. And because family is such a big theme in the movies, it makes sense to incorporate the real family. As Vin Diesel tells EW…

“Family is at the core of Fast & Furious, and how that is explored and played with is what makes it an interesting franchise. One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this backstory that we were introduced to literally 20 years ago, and that has always had its cloak of darkness. We always wanted to know a little more about the origins. And I think a franchise has to earn the right to go back in depth to a backstory, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that,” he added.

F9 is directed by Justin Lim and will star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Cardi B.