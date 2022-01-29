Facts you need to know about the NFL Conference Finals

The first postseason matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs, plus the possibility of a 3-0 sweep of the 49ers against the Rams, frame the Championship Games

Next Sunday, January 30, the two teams that will play the Super Bowl LVI, with the parties of the Conference Finals that promise exciting duels.

At 14:00 in Mexico, the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Cincinnati Bengals to define the champion of the American Conference, While San Francisco 49ers Y Los Angeles Rams measure their forces at 5:30 p.m. in the NFC Title Game.

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to repeat the regular season fix to the Kansas City Chiefs. Getty Images

These are the facts you should know about the Conference Finals:

This is the first time in history that these teams meet in the playoffs.

The Bengals they beat the chiefs , 34-31, in Cincinnati in Week 17 this season, snapping the eight-game winning streak of the chiefs .

The chiefs are playing their fourth straight AFC Championship Game, winning two of the previous three, including the last two.

The chiefs they are the first team in NFL history to receive a Conference Final four consecutive seasons.

The chiefs they can become the fourth team in NFL history to make it to three consecutive Super Bowls, joining the Miami Dolphins (1971 to 1973), Buffalo Bills (1990 to 1993) and New England Patriots (2016 to 2018).

The chiefs they are 7-1 in home playoff games the past four seasons; Patrick Mahomes has 23 touchdown passes and one interception in those games.

The Bengals they are in the AFC Championship Game for the third time in their history and it is the first time since the 1988 Conference Final.

The Bengals they are 2-0 in the AFC Championship Game, beating the then-San Diego Chargers in 1981 and the Bills in 1988.

The Bengals They are one of two teams that are undefeated in the Conference Finals since the 1970 merger, along with the New York Giants (5-0).

Joe Burrow is the first quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick to reach a Conference Final in his first two NFL seasons.

The Bengals they have won two straight playoff games this postseason; Cincinnati has never won three playoff games in a row in its history

The Bengals are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the XVI and XXIII editions.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

The quarterback duel between Burrow (25 years old) and Mahomes (26) also adds to the historical data since it is the fifth time that two quarterbacks under the age of 26 have met in a Conference Final in the last 25 years, the local has won the four previous editions.

Also, Burrow’s 5,203 yards and Mahomes’ 5,621 yards gives us the second Conference Finals among quarterbacks who have thrown for more than 5,000 yards including the playoffs, joining the Matt Ryan-Aaron Rodgers matchup from 2016.

Chance of revenge for the Chiefs?

Kansas City receives the Bengals after losing in Cincinnati in Week 17, 34-31. Since 2018, the chiefs they are 5-1 in their second meeting against teams that beat them earlier in the season. The only loss came against the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, a game that ended in overtime. In those six games, the Los Angeles offense chiefs He averages 38 points per game.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Stat against Burrow

Burrow is the first quarterback drafted with the No. 1 overall pick to reach a Conference Final in his first two NFL seasons, beating Terry Bradshaw, Andrew Luck and Jared Goff, who did so in their third year, but none won the Super Bowl. The fastest to reach the Super Bowl was Goff in 2018, his third season.

Also, Burrow is the fifth player in the last 30 seasons to reach a Conference Final leading the NFL in both completion percentage and yards per attempt, including playoffs. He joins Steve Young, Troy Aikman, Kurt Warner and Tom Brady, who did it in their historic 2007 season, when they lost Super Bowl XLII.

Burrow has a chance to make history as a Heisman Trophy and college national championship winner during his time at LSU. The only three players who have won the Heisman, the college championship and a Super Bowl in their careers are currently in the Hall of Fame: Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson.

So far, only two starting quarterbacks have won a college national championship and a Super Bowl: Joe Namath and Joe Montana.





The San Francisco 49ers swept their regular season series and have won six straight over the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium, marking the first time a Conference Final will be played in the same stadium as the Super Bowl.

This is the second playoff matchup in history between these teams; the 49ers they beat the rams , 30-3, in the 1989 NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers swept their regular season matchups and have won six straight against the rams

This will be the fifth Conference Final in the last 25 years between teams from the same division (first since 49ers against the 2013 Seattle Seahawks).

The 49ers they are in the NFC Championship Game for the 17th time in their history and second in the last three seasons (they won in 2019).

The 49ers’ 17 Conference Finals appearances are the most in the NFL by any team since the 1970 merger (they were tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 16 games).

The 49ers they are trying to become the third No. 6-seeded team to reach the Super Bowl, joining the 2005 Steelers and 2010 Green Bay Packers (both won the championship).

The 49ers they have won three consecutive road games dating back to the regular season, facing the Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Packers all teams with 12 wins.

The 49ers are 5-1 in their last six playoff road games dating back to the 2015 NFC Championship Game, those five road postseason wins are the most in the NFL in the past decade.

The rams they are in the NFC Championship Game for the 11th time in their history and for the first time since the 2018 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The rams they have won their last three appearances in the NFC Championship Game after going 1-6 in their appearances from 1974 to 1989.

The rams they’ve won two straight playoff games this postseason, the only time they’ve won three straight playoff games was in 1999, when they won their only Super Bowl.

2 Related

The 49ers They are the first team to reach a Conference Final with a winning streak of six games or more against the same opponent since the 2017 Patriots, who had won seven in a row against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England won that matchup 24-20.

The 49ers will try to finish 3-0 against the rams this season. Since the 1970 merger, there have been 22 previous instances of a team going 2-0 in the regular season and meeting that opponent for the third time in the playoffs:

They have completed a three-game sweep 14 times (the last time was in 2017 with the Saints over the Carolina Panthers)

Eight times the team that swept the regular season lost Game 3 (most recently New Orleans vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020).

Jimmy Garoppolo has had minimal impact

The quarterback of the Niners he is 4-1 in his career in the playoffs, his only loss coming in the Super Bowl. He has thrown a touchdown pass in all four of his postseason wins.

Garoppolo has averaged 127.8 passing yards per game in his four playoff wins. Only one starting quarterback since 1950 has averaged fewer passing yards per game in at least four playoff wins, Craig Morton at 124.6.

The rams they are the first Super Bowl host team to play the Conference Final at their stadium. It’s only the third time a Super Bowl host team has gone this far in history with all three appearances occurring since the 2017 season.

Despite some ups and downs throughout 2021, Matthew Stafford has had one of the best debut seasons for a quarterback with a new team. With a win, Stafford will become the seventh quarterback to start a Super Bowl in his first season with a team. He is looking to join Tom Brady (2020) and Trent Dilfer (2000) as the only ones to win the championship.



