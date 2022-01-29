F1 2021: Bottas acknowledges how difficult it was to compete at Mercedes

ANDn the holidays Formula 1 there are always confessions of all kinds. And this period is no exception. It’s the turn of Valtteri Bottas that after five years in Mercedes little by little he begins to talk about them.

“You’re right,” he openly acknowledged on the question of whether he lost money when Hamilton lost the title in Abu Dhabi. “Certain bonuses are tied to certain achievements,” he confirmed, although he refused to reveal more details of the Mercedes bonus system and whether he was talking about thousands or millions.

“Fortunately, I hadn’t received anything in advance”, joke with the journalist Oskari Saari, with whom he maintains a podcast “Talking about me”, in which, depending on the week, a little more or a little less comes up. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t.”

Bottas acknowledges that he hasn’t looked at his bank account for a long time and no longer makes decisions for money. “I don’t really measure it that way, but at some point in my life there came a time when there was no longer a need to look at the bank balance“, he admits. “Money is, of course, a big issue in Formula 1, but I remember where I come from and I have done quite well for it,” he assesses.

In fact, he assures that going to Alfa Romeo, It is not for the vile silver. “It’s not because of that. This is the right moment in my career, starting the tenth year in F1, so having responsibility and being able to really make a difference is great. I can say that I have laughed and smiled a lot more since doing an ad for Alpha. That’s a fact. Well-being has risen to different levels in all aspects,” he assures, although he thanked Mercedes and her employees for the great farewell they gave him at the factory a few weeks ago.

Negotiate with Toto Wolff

He also acknowledges that they did not offer him two years to renew, never more than one, and that he did not want to negotiate either. “But of course negotiating with Toto Wolff, it has been a good school that will definitely help me in my life even after my F1 career”, he acknowledges,

He identifies with Rosberg

He was also tired of fighting at the highest level. “I remember Lewis and Nico fighting really hard with each other and it even got a bit political. But when I got to Mercedes, I was wondering why Nico would stop like that all of a sudden. But now I can identify with him. I can say from experience that it is not easy. And he adds. “If you feel like there is a knife to your throat, then the mind is not that bright.”

Bottas also admits that he sometimes drowned his sorrows in the Finnish classic, sauna and alcohol. “The sauna is a sacred place for me. Funny things happen, and yes, alcohol is sometimes used. Not so much to get rid of the pressure, but to clear your mind and relax for the upcoming race weekend. Sometimes it has worked, sometimes it hasn’t., ends.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant