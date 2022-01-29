Exatlón México: This is how the results go in real time in the All Stars

Exatlón México All Stars will be released next Monday, but it is already being recorded in the Dominican Republic

January 28, 2022 10:21 a.m.

MEXICO CITY.- Exathlon Mexico All Stars will air next monday january 31, however, details of what is happening in real time in the recordings have already been given.

Through the various pages of spoilers, details have been given about what has happened in the first days of competition in the program that will unite the best of all generations.

It has been known that the first fight for the fortress goes to the blue team, which has had a much better start than the red team.

Exatlón México All Stars is already recording its season

THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL DUEL

Although it is the first week of competitions, the first international duel of the season has already been held against the Hungary which is already advanced.

It would be the Hungarian team that would stay with the victory, in which the Mexican representatives could not do much to win.

WHO WILL BE IN THE ALL STARS?

For a few days the names of the competitors who will be in this edition have been leaked, where the names of Macky González, Marysol Cortés, Ximena Duggan, Evelyn Guijarro, Koke Guerrero, David Juárez, Ernesto Cázares and Javi Márquez in the blue box.

In the Reds, the cadre is made up of Ana Lago, Mati Álvarez, Zudikey Rodríguez, Nataly Gutiérrez, Heliud Pulido, Aristeo Cázares, Patricio Araujo and Héber Gallegos.