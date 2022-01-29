Exatlón All Star already has the official list of CONFIRMED athletes, but they filter that more will arrive

Exathlon All Star It is the most ambitious season of sports reality, since its announcement it has generated great expectations in the public, the mere idea of ​​seeing the champions of all seasons together, competing to defend their title, has caught everyone’s attention.

But not everything has gone well for the production Exathlon All Star, from the beginning they have given each other a lot to talk about, some of the most popular reality athletes did not want to return to Dominican beaches and the apparent mismanagement of production in the final stretch of Guardians vs. Conquerors have left a very bad taste in their mouths to viewers who expect this season to be different.

Despite all the difficulties faced by the production of Exathlon All Star, has finally revealed the official list of athletes who will be in this season and here we show you how the teams turned out.

Reds:

Mati Álvarez – Three-time champion Ana Lago – Season 1 Finalist Zudikey Rodríguez – Season Five Finalist Nataly Gutiérrez – Season Five Semifinalist Pato Araujo – Champion fourth season Aristeo Cázares – Champion second season Heliud Pulido – Champion third season Heber Gallegos – Finalist third season

Blues:

Ernesto Cázares – Champion first season Evelyn Guijarro – Finalist second and fourth season Macky González – Season One Finalist Marysol Cortés – Semifinalist fifth season Ximena Duggan – Season Five Semifinalist Javier Márquez -Season Four Finalist David Juárez – Season Five Semifinalist Koke Guerrero – Season Five Finalist

There are 16 athletes confirmed for Exathlon All Star, 8 for each team, but remember that Antonio Rosique announced the participation of 20 athletes, which leaves room for 4 more competitors. This has caused some speculation and it has been leaked that these 4 athletes are going to arrive and we will be able to see them in the first chapters of the season, some have even said that it is a strategy to raise the rating.

Whether this is true or the production just can’t convince all athletes to return to Exathlon All StarWe will only know this until Monday, January 21, when the first chapter is released.