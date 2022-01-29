Evaluna, naturally, shows off her baby Indigo’s tummy and kicks
Evaluna, naturally, shows off her baby Indigo’s tummy and kicks
Camilo was full of flattery before the tender publication of his wife
For: Pauline Flowers
Evaluna touches when she shows her baby’s kicks and Camilo goes crazy with love
Going through the final stretch of her pregnancy, Evaluate Montaner touched social networks by revealing unpublished images of which it has been its first month of the year, presuming, like never before, her natural pregnancy and how much Indigo moves in her womb.
Ricardo Montaner’s daughter shared 10 photographs with her more than 19 million followers, in the first of them, in black and white, the future mother is seen showing off her pregnancy naked.
“January 2022”, she limited herself to describing next to the collection of images, I feel this replicated by her husband Camilo, who, as usual, praised the singer: “The queen,” he said.
Among the rest of the portraits, Evaluna revealed some of her cravings, the wound that remained on her knee after the fall she suffered a few days ago, and, of course, she showed off her husband lying next to a dog.
However, it was the video in which you can see the little kicks that Indigo gives in her mother’s belly, unleashing tenderness among his followers.
Dulce María was one of the first to give heart emojis to the publication; Camila Cabello reacted with a surprised face and the phrase: “The video of the kicks”; Aitana highlighted: “I’m dying, I’m dying to meet these precious babies and see you again soon”; while Litzi noted: “What a beauty.”
Although the arrival of Indigo is expected between the first quarter of 2022, the couple already manages to glimpse what their life will be like as parents and that is that during the most recent Evaluna podcast, the couple imagined what the distribution of tasks would be like on the baby .
“You set the limits and scold them, when they cry I come and tell them ‘ya, ya, ya’. I clean pee and you clean poop,” Camilo planned, while Evaluna went ahead with: “I think that when she wakes up at night, obviously if she wakes up from hunger I’m going to have to take care of it, but in the mornings you can take care of be there and I sleep a little more”.